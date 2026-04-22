Vernon Kay, 51, undergoes facial transformation: ‘Looking youthful’

Vernon Kay has undergone an aqua facial and shown off the “disgusting” and “impressive” results.

The 51-year-old radio and television presenter is no stranger to keeping fit and looking after himself. However, he admitted that the facial is a procedure he had been discussing to get done for some time.

Vernon had a facial he had been thinking about having for some time (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vernon Kay undergoes facial transformation

In an Instagram video shared yesterday (April 21), Vernon was captured lying down before having it done. The esthetician explained that the facial performed would “suck everything away” and the “grime” would be shown in a pot afterward.

“So after talking about it for so long it had to be done!!!” Vernon wrote in his caption.

“@christina.louise.aesthetics kindly #gifted me a aqua facial to teach me about good skin care!! The results were both disgusting and very impressive!! At my age it’s time to get serious about skin care and learn about what it takes to start a regime and maintain it. #winyourspaceback c’mon fellas get starting a routine!”

Following the aqua facial, Vernon then had an LED treatment. Looking at the results in the mirror, he said: “I’m impressed” before noticing his skin had changed colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vernon (@vernonkay)

‘Much appreciated for us blokes out there that want to look good’

Fans rushed to the comments to praise Vernon’s appearance. Meanwhile, others appreciated his encouragement for men to look after their skin.

“Brilliant this mate !! Much appreciated for us blokes out there that want to look good. I need to get on something like this,” one user wrote.

“Brilliant Vern. Healthy body healthy mind,” another person shared.

“Looking youthful and fresh-faced Vern xx,” a third remarked.

“Whooo hooo let’s get those guys looking after their skin too !! It’s not just for the ladies,” a fourth said.

“Took 10 years off you!” a fifth insisted.

Read more: ‘Put me off my breakfast!’ Vernon Kay forced to apologise live on air following gross confession

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