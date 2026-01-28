‘Put me off my breakfast!’ Vernon Kay forced to apologise live on air following gross confession

Vernon Kay was forced to issue an apology live on air after sharing an unpleasant confession this morning.

During the presenter’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Wednesday (January 28), Vernon opened up about popping blackheads.

Oblivious that listeners might be grossed out by the conversation, Vernon was confronted over the situation when someone phoned in and complained.

Vernon opened up about popping blackheads on air (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vernon Kay receives complaint live on air

Receiving a call from “Dave from Oldham”, Vernon was told he owed him £2 following the conversation.

“I was eating a sausage and egg butty,” he said, adding: “And you mentioned popping blackheads.”

Dave claimed he had been so disgusted by Vernon’s graphic description that he had no choice but to throw half of his sandwich away, ruining his morning meal.

“Come on Vern,” he continued, “You’re better than this. You should know people are eating their breakfast.”

Vernon didn’t appear too phased by the call and returned to the topic of popping blackheads. He insisted that listeners should buy a magnifying mirror before admitting: “It’s like Pringles. Once you start popping, you’re not going to stop.”

Vernon issued an apology following the complaint (Credit: ITV)

Vernon apologises

US dermatologist Sandra Lee is best known for her hugely popular YouTube channel, where she extracts severe pimples and blackheads under strictly hygienic conditions.

Her series Dr. Pimple Popper TV has aired for ten seasons in the US. However, Vernon admits he can’t bring himself to watch it.

After newsreader Ellie Brennan mentioned Dr. Lee’s famously graphic videos, Vernon suddenly realised that “Dave from Oldham might have a point,” confessing that the stomach-churning clips are just too much for him.

It was then that Vernon began to apologise. “I’m with Dave,” he admitted. “I apologise.” He went on to explain that certain magnifying mirrors provide such a close-up view of the pores that extracting a blackhead can feel like “digging something out of a quarry.”

He also noted that the process is so satisfying that it could “almost be classified as a pastime”.

