Vernon Kay makes ‘sackable offence’ confession as he admits ‘I can’t do that anymore’

TV presenter and radio host Vernon Kay admitted he could have made a “sackable offence” on air today.

During his Wednesday morning show (January 21) on BBC Radio 2, the 51-year-old considered stripping down to just his boxers and explained why.

Vernon got soaking wet cycling into work today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vernon Kay ‘soaked to the skin’

Vernon said he had cycled to work that morning, only to be caught in the elements, leaving him keen to warm up and dry off once he reached the London studio.

He made the revelation after the weather forecast predicted a damp day across the UK and said: “It’s going to be awful, I’m freezing.”

“No, I’m freezing, fed up this morning. I cycled in and it’s chucking it down outside and I’ve got jeans on and it would be really awkward and probably a sackable offense if I took my pants off and sat in my undies because my jeans are wet through,” Vernon added.

“I can’t do that anymore, times have changed. If I had a blanket I’d be able to do that. I am, I’ll be honest, soaked to the skin, I’m going to get a cold, I am. I need to warm me cockles, that’s what it is. Honest, I know I’m going to get a sniffle because I’m sat here in damp jeans, put the fire on.”

Vernon admits ‘times have changed’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vernon’s charitable work through fitness

Vernon is no stranger to keeping fit. In 2023, Kay completed a 116-mile run from Leicester to Bolton, raising more than £5 million for Children in Need.

He previously trained for and took part in the London Triathlon alongside Morning Live presenter Gordon Smart, highlighting his fitness for multi-disciplinary events.

Vernon also played an active role in pal Paddy McGuinness’s nearly 300-mile, multi-day cycle for Children in Need in 2024.

He provided encouragement and a final check-in before Paddy set off from Wales, ultimately helping to raise over £7.5 million.

Read more: Vernon Kay addresses Strictly ‘issue’ as wife Tess Daly faces intense backlash

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!