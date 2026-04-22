I’m A Celebrity star David Haye reignites Adam Thomas ‘bullying’ row with offensive social media post

I’m A Celebrity campmate David Haye has reignited his feud with Adam Thomas amid their bullying row, which dominated much of this year’s series.

The former boxer, 45, took to social media to poke fun at Adam in a new Instagram story.

David was branded a “bully” by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Adam Thomas and David Haye clash in I’m A Celebrity feud

Over the last few days in South Africa, David and Adam clashed on various occasions.

It got to the point where campmates were telling David to leave Adam alone.

One particular row saw David mock Adam when the star said he wasn’t feeling well.

Despite being told to leave the star alone, David continued, urging the actor to do a trial, and ranted about how he doesn’t like people who “didn’t do anything or were useless”.

Fans complained that David’s behaviour was getting “uncomfortable” to watch, with some even going so far as to threaten to complain to Ofcom.

Eventually, Adam had had enough, and in an episode earlier this week, fired back at David.

David ended up apologising to Adam, who later said there was no bad blood between the pair.

David reignited his feud with Adam (Credit: Instagram)

David Haye reignites feud with I’m A Celebrity co-star Adam Thomas

Yesterday (Tuesday, April 21), in an Instagram post for his 531k followers, David reignited the feud.

The boxer shared an AI-generated snap of himself giving the camera the middle finger.

However, it wasn’t the picture that proved that the feud between them is still very much alive. Instead, it was David’s choice of sound to go with the snap.

In the audio on the story, Adam can be heard saying: “I’ve got no issues, David, you’re my only issue right now” – something he said in an episode earlier this week.

With the live final just days away, will we see one more round of Adam vs David before the show is over?

Adam admitted that David’s ‘banter’ actually ‘broke’ him (Credit: ITV)

David Haye reveals why he clashed with Adam Thomas

Speaking to ITV after his exit, he revealed why he’d clashed so much with Adam.

“No bad blood from my side,” he said. He then went on to explain that his reaction to Adam not feeling well was shaped by his own experiences.

“I’ve been immersed in tough boxing gyms since I was 10 years old… pushing myself to the limits physically and mentally,” he said.

“So when a grown man tells me that a fun TV show – where we’re being paid handsomely every single day – is the hardest thing he’s ever been through, it’s just not a frequency I recognise,” he added.

However, David then added cryptically, “Some of what’s still to air will speak for itself. I’ll leave it there.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced they know why Harry Redknapp and Craig Charles ‘turned’ on Adam Thomas

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, April 22) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.