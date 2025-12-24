Nikki Sanderson, 41, and soap star boyfriend Anthony Quinlan reveal they’re expecting first baby in adorable video

Nikki Sanderson is pregnant and expecting her first child with fellow soap star boyfriend, Anthony Quinlan.

The former Corrie and Hollyoaks star has been dating Anthony since 2022. The pair announced the exciting news via their social media pages.

The couple shared their happy news on Christmas Eve in front of their tree (Credit: Instagram)

Nikki Sanderson pregnant with first child

In an Instagram post shared today (December 24), Nikki was captured in a red dress, decorating her lit-up Christmas tree.

As Anthony walked up to her, he kissed her on the cheek. For their final decoration, he presented it to her in a box with a ribbon on top. Inside was their baby scan in the form of a decoration.

“Baby Quinlan. Expecting 2026!” it read.

As Nikki turned around, she showed off her bump and gave it a rub.

The happy couple shared a kiss and held hands as they turned around and looked at their scan.

Over the top of the video played Frank Sinatra’s Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

The couple shared the news by hanging a special bauble on their tree (Credit: Instagram)

“Merry Christmas from the 3 of us,” they wrote in their caption. “Baby Quinlan due Spring 2026.”

As they prepare to become first-time parents, they exclusively told OK!: “We’re happy to say it’s going to be a lovely little spring baby.”

‘We are so thrilled for you both’

The pair’s showbiz pals rushed to the comments section to offer their congratulations.

The couple will become first-time parents in the spring (Credit: Splash News)

“Still reeling from the news. We are so thrilled for you both honestly and love you very much,” Loose Women and fellow Corrie star Denise Welch wrote.

“So so happy for you both,” Helen Flanagan added.

“SOOO happy for you guys! Can’t wait to meet baby,” Samia Longchambon shared.

“Awwwww so happy for you guys!!!!!! Congratulations xxxxx,” Holby City actress Daisy Wood-Davis expressed.

