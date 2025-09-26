Nikki Sanderson had to be rushed to the hospital after a treadmill accident saw “several layers of skin” ripped from her arms and knees.

The 41-year-old shared a video of the moment on Instagram. In the footage, she loses her footing and hits her face on the deck before giving her followers a glimpse of the blood dripping from her chin.

“TW: Epic treadmill fail… this one hurt wait for it…,” wrote the former Hollyoaks star. “A trip to the hospital with one glued chin and several layers of skin completely removed from my arms and knees. Don’t try this at home kids.”

She then added: “Side note … This was completely my own stupid fault, not the treadmill’s.”

Her boyfriend offered support

Her boyfriend, fellow former Hollyoaks actor Anthony Quinlan, offered his sympathy but joked: “Awwwww… bless you. I’m so conflicted about watching this coz it is funny but I don’t like seeing you hurt.”

Nikki and Anthony have been dating since January 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

Lucy-Jo Hudson, who appeared on both Hollyoaks and Coronation Street at the same time as Nikki, wrote: “Oh [bleep] Nik! I started wetting myself at first, but Jesus that must have hurt x.”

It was first reported in January 2022 that Nikki and Anthony were dating. Their time in Hollyoaks didn’t overlap, with Anthony leaving the show a year before Nikki joined. It was reported that they fell for each other in the gym rather than on a TV set.

Nikki split from her ex-boyfriend, Greg Whitehurst, during lockdown in 2020, while Anthony previously dated Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell and actress Michelle Keegan.

Nikki found leaving Hollyoaks “incredibly difficult”

Meanwhile, Nikki described leaving Hollyoaks earlier this year after over a decade as being “an incredibly difficult decision.”

She told OK! that it wasn’t something she decided on overnight, saying: “It took me a long time to make [the decision] and it was something I genuinely fought with myself about, but I’m lucky that I could talk to people around me and get people’s opinions.”

Nikki hasn’t ruled out coming back to Coronation Street (Credit: Cover Images)

About the chance of her rejoining Coronation Street after two decades away, she gave a cryptic response, answering: “I love Candice and I love Coronation Street, so I’d never close myself to anything if they did want me back in the future, that’s the exciting thing about doing what I do. You just never know what might happen next.”

