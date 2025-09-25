Charlotte Jordan’s first post-Coronation Street television role revealed

Back in May, Charlotte Jordan said goodbye to the cobbles — now, her first on screen role since Coronation Street has been revealed.

Fans of Daisy Midgeley were gutted to see the Rovers barmaid run off to Bali after four and a half years on the cobbles.

Charlotte left Coronation Street back in May (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Charlotte Jordan’s career since Corrie

Actress Charlotte was insistent that “it’s just goodbye for now, not goodbye forever,” but the Surrey-born actress wanted to “go back out into the audition circuit.”

Since leaving Coronation Street behind, she’s appeared in radio drama The Archers, playing George Grundy’s girlfriend, Amber Gordon.

Amber has proven to be a divisive character, much like Daisy. With George currently in prison, set to be released soon, there’s likely to be more drama to come.

Charlotte shared an on set photo on her Instagram story (Credit: instagram.com/charliejordanxo)

Charlotte’s new role revealed

In an Instagram story on Thursday, September 25th, Charlotte wrote: “extremely pleased with this dry robe colour”, alongside a picture of herself on set.

Though her IMDb credit doesn’t yet reveal anything about the character she’ll be playing, it appears she’ll be starring alongside Phillips in The Hairdresser Mysteries.

According to the BBC, the new series will be filmed across the West Midlands, and “is a nostalgic nod to the 70s.”

Sally’s character, Lily Petal, is described as as an empathetic hairdresser who ends up solving mysteries.

Charlotte won Best Dramatic Performance at the British Soap Awards in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

When is The Hairdresser Mysteries being filmed?

Filming for the series has just begun. While there’s no set air date as of yet, it is expected to air on the BBC sometime in 2026.

There will be six 45 minute episodes of the series.

Who Charlotte will be playing currently remains a mystery. The drama has been described as “female-led”, and she’s been described as the “co-lead.”

Currently, her episodes of The Archers are still airing on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio Sounds.

Charlotte played Daisy from 2020 until 2025 (Credit: ITV)

What else has Charlotte Jordan been in?

Prior to her role on Coronation Street, Charlotte was best known for her work on Netflix’s Free Rein.

She’s also appeared in Nickelodeon’s Summer of Transylvania, and an episode of Casualty.

Charlotte’s first acting role was in an episode of The Bill in 2007. Ironically, she played an acid attack victim. 16 years later, her involvement in Corrie’s acid attack storyline won her a Best Dramatic Performance award at the British Soap Awards.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

