Coronation Street follow-up: As Daisy plans departure from Weatherfield, here’s exactly how she’ll leave

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, April 30), Daisy announced that she is going to leave Weatherfield for good.

She told Jenny that she needed a fresh start away from the cobbles after everything that had gone on.

With the news shocking Jenny, Daisy then revealed that she was set on leaving tomorrow.

Daisy announced her plans to leave tonight (Credit: ITV)

Daisy’s plan to leave Weatherfield

This evening, Jenny told Daisy that she’d sent Dom the money to invest in his business, with the promise of doubling the money by the end of the week.

During the Rovers’ bingo night, Daisy then overheard Christina talking to Dom in the beer garden and heard them discuss taking all of the money and doing a runner with it. Daisy wouldn’t see a penny.

Daisy then started dropping hints to Jenny that Christina was behind the catfishing and scam. And, then the fireworks happened.

During the bingo fundraiser for Julie Carp, Kit turned up and took Christina down to the station.

At the station, Kit was about to let Christina go before Daisy turned up and asked him to keep Christina in for the night pending further questions to ‘protect her’ from Dom.

Daisy then headed back to the Rovers and announced to Jenny that it was time for her to leave Weatherfield. And, she’d do so tomorrow.

Daisy looks set to leave on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Here’s when Daisy is due to leave Coronation Street

With Daisy ending things with Daniel and burning bridges with her mum and Jenny, she’s set on leaving the Street for something new.

Daisy told Jenny that she’s leaving the Street tomorrow, which means that she’s expected to leave on Friday May 2 when the next episode of the ITV airs.

On Friday, Daisy’s exit will be big as Jenny begs her to stay put. With Ryan, Kit and Daniel reminiscing over their relationships with Daisy, Daisy’s ready to flee before Jenny finds out her involvement in Christina’s schemes.

She’s ready to leave ‘for good,’ but the door has been left open so we could still see her once more in years to come.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.