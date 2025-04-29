Coronation Street fans fume as spoilers confirm dying Julie’s death date

Coronation Street spoilers have confirmed when Julie Carp meets her tragic death and fans aren’t happy with the news.

Viewers will know that Julie has terminal cancer and doesn’t have long left to live. In fact, she has less than a week.

And, fans aren’t ready to see Julie go and have now expressed their upset on social media.

Julie dies next week (Credit: ITV)

Julie Carp’s death in Coronation Street

Eileen’s sister Julie came back to the cobbles earlier this year, bumping into Todd at Chariot Square Hotel.

Todd soon found out that Julie wasn’t in the area for a meeting like she’d initially said, but was instead looking for cancer treatment for her terminal illness.

After reuniting with Eileen, Julie’s secret eventually came out at Shuttleworth’s when Eileen caught her discussing her funeral plans with George.

Since then, Julie’s been trying to make the most of the little time she has left. Doctors said that she might only make it to the summer…

But, new spoilers have now revealed that Julie won’t live to see the summer. Instead, she’ll die on Monday, May 5th.

This tragic event will happen as she spends her dying moments at the lakes with her sister.

After Julie asks Eileen to grab her a drink, Eileen then returns to find her sister lying down with her eyes closed. She then struggles following her death.

Fans don’t want Julie to die (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans sob as spoilers reveal Julie’s death date

With Julie’s death happening in six days, it looks like it won’t be a happy Bank Holiday Monday for everyone.

And, Corrie fans can’t face saying goodbye to such a loved character. They think she deserves better than such an upsetting death.

One fan wrote: “Not going to cope with Julie’s death scene at all!,” to which another viewer replied: “She doesn’t feel ready yet.”

Another fan shared: “To just bring Julie back to kill her off so soon. Utter shame on you Corrie!!!”

A fourth person on X finished: “So it’s confirmed Debbie’s got dementia and Julie dies next week, 2 brilliant characters that gave us a glimpse of the old Corrie. What a loss.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.