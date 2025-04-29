Coronation Street fans fume as spoilers confirm dying Julie’s death date

Julie Carp’s death in Coronation Street
Eileen’s sister Julie came back to the cobbles earlier this year, bumping into Todd at Chariot Square Hotel.
Todd soon found out that Julie wasn’t in the area for a meeting like she’d initially said, but was instead looking for cancer treatment for her terminal illness.
After reuniting with Eileen, Julie’s secret eventually came out at Shuttleworth’s when Eileen caught her discussing her funeral plans with George.
Since then, Julie’s been trying to make the most of the little time she has left. Doctors said that she might only make it to the summer…
But, new spoilers have now revealed that Julie won’t live to see the summer. Instead, she’ll die on Monday, May 5th.
This tragic event will happen as she spends her dying moments at the lakes with her sister.
After Julie asks Eileen to grab her a drink, Eileen then returns to find her sister lying down with her eyes closed. She then struggles following her death.
Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.
