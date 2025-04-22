Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan already teases potential Daisy Midgeley return ahead of upcoming exit

Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan is set to exit the cobbles in the coming weeks, but Daisy may return in the future.

With Daisy’s exit scenes about to air, fans will likely be sad to see the much-loved character go.

But, now, Charlotte has teased that this might not be the actual end for Daisy on the Street.

Daisy will exit the Street soon (Credit: ITV)

Daisy Midgeley’s exit in Coronation Street

After joining the Street in 2020, actress Charlotte Jordan has decided to bow out of the role of Daisy Midgeley on the soap.

And, as her catfishing of Jenny looks set to reach its peak, Daisy’s exit isn’t far around the corner.

Daisy’s about to leave Weatherfield behind and start afresh on the other side of the world.

With Daniel and Daisy having a heart to heart, viewers will be hoping that he can change Daisy’s mind. But, is seems it isn’t meant to be…

However, when asked if Daisy will always love Daniel, Charlotte Jordan shared: “Of course she will. I think they’ll both be each other’s ‘what if’ love story. I think we’ll all be mourning what could have been.

“I think she also knows, deep down, that if Daniel were fully aware of what she’s about to do to Jenny, he wouldn’t be willing to let it slide and continue to stand by her side. So it’s almost like she’s cutting him loose before she can see how disappointed in her he’ll be.”

Charlotte has teased a potential future return (Credit: ITV) Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan teases future Daisy return Despite Daisy set to exit next month, Charlotte Jordan has teased that Daisy might return in the future as it’s ‘not goodbye forever.’ And, we’re hoping she does just that. Charlotte shared: “I think it’s very bittersweet for Daisy to be leaving. Weatherfield has been her home for a while now and, early on, was giving her all the things she wanted – family, community, stability, people to love more than she perhaps loves herself – but it’s also been the source of so much trauma for her. “As for me, I’m feeling really grateful for my years on the show and the people I’ve gotten to work with. Producer Kate has been so supportive about me wanting to go back out into the audition circuit and very generous with Daisy’s exit story, as she really wanted to do the character justice. “Coronation Street is a very special building, and I have loved it. And it’s just goodbye for now, not goodbye forever.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.