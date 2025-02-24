Coronation Street: Will Daisy and Daniel get happy ever after? All we know

Coronation Street has aired a reunion for Daisy and Daniel. But with a big lie hanging over them, will they get a happy ever after?

Jenny previously wrongly assumed that Daniel was the father of Daisy’s unborn baby and she shared this news with him.

With the couple back together in Coronation Street, will Daisy be able to keep this big piece of information from him?

Will Daisy tell Daniel the truth?

Coronation Street: Daisy and Daniel back together

In today’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, February 24), Jenny told Daisy to sort things out with Daniel, telling her that ‘he worships the ground she walks on.’

However, Daisy said she has decided to leave and has got a job lined up in Paris as an au pair.

Meanwhile, Daniel told Adam that he and Daisy are having a baby and that he wanted them to get back together. He later went to see Daisy to declare his love. He told her: ‘The thought go completing this little family and growing old with you makes me so very very happy. I don’t know if you’ve noticed Daisy, but I’m a little bit obsessed with you.’

Daisy couldn’t resist his sweet words and fell into his arms. But she later told Jenny that Kit is actually the father of her baby, not Daniel.

Jenny told Daisy to tell Daniel the truth, but she later changed her mind when Daniel told Jenny he wanted to clear their debt with Carla by buying the pub.

Daisy didn’t feel comfortable with lying to Daniel, so she informed Jenny that she had to tell the truth. But she later backed out and agreed to take his money.

The episode ended with Daniel ominously saying: ‘We’re a family now. I’m not going to let anything ruin that.’

Daisy is struggling with keeping a big secret (Credit: ITV)

Happy ending for Daisy and Daniel in Coronation Street?

Spoilers for this week reveal Daisy gets overwhelmed when she goes for a scan and she rushes out of the appointment. The deceit is too much for her, so will she come clean? It seems obvious that a secret like this will come out eventually…

Actress Charlotte Jordan is also stepping down from the role of Daisy Midgeley.

“My time at Coronation Street is something I’ll always cherish,” she said in a statement. “After a brilliant four years for Daisy, it’s time for me to start a new chapter and explore other opportunities.

“It’s been a privilege to be part of a wonderful institution with even more wonderful colleagues who have taught me so much.”

With Daisy hiding such a big secret and Charlotte leaving the show, it looks likely that there will be no happy ending for Daniel and Daisy…

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look as Ken Barlow collapses

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!