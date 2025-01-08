Charlotte Jordan quits Coronation Street as Daisy and fans are ‘beyond gutted’ at the ‘worst possible news’

Coronation Street favourite Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy Midgeley, has quit the ITV soap – and fans are gutted.

The Daisy star and made her debut way back in 2020. As one of the Rovers barmaids, Daisy quickly became a hit with fans.

However, it has now been confirmed that the actress will bow out later this year in a bid to “start a new chapter”.

The Corrie favourite has quit the soap (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Daisy star quits ITV soap

The news of Charlotte’s soap exit was announced on Tuesday (January 7). According to insiders, the actress is “hungry to see what else is out there”.

It’s time for me to start a new chapter

Confirming her departure, Charlotte said in a statement: “My time at Coronation Street is something I’ll always cherish.”

She then added: “After a brilliant four years for Daisy, it’s time for me to start a new chapter and explore other opportunities.”

A source also told The Sun: “Charlotte has loved her time on the cobbles but is young, ambitious and hungry to see what else is out there for her.”

Daisy is currently pregnant – but has no idea who the father is (Credit: ITV)

Daisy on Corrie

It’s fair to say Daisy’s time on Coronation Street has not been short of drama.

In 2023, after a stalking ordeal at the hands of Justin Rutherford, Daisy was left distraught when he threw acid at her on her wedding day to Daniel Osbourne. Ryan Connor leapt in front of her to save her and got severe acid burns to his face.

While more recently, a pregnant Daisy is involved in a ‘who’s the daddy’ storyline – with the character unsure if her unborn baby’s father is Daniel or soap newbie Kit Green.

Coronation Street fans ‘gutted’

Coronation Street fans have shared their heartbreak over Daisy’s upcoming exit.

Beyond gutted Charlotte Jordan is leaving

On X, one fan wrote: “Worst possible news for Daisy fans like me. I’ve loved watching her for the last 4 years and will continue to follow her career with interest. I’m sure great things await.”

A second also penned: “Beyond gutted Charlotte Jordan is leaving. She has made Daisy not only a fascinating newcomer but all-time great, funny, heartbreaking, beautiful with edge. Such a shame. Her, Glenda and Jenny are one of the best combo’s behind the bar since the 80s.”

A third then wrote: “Really sad that we’ll be saying goodbye to the incomparable Daisy Midgeley this year. Charlotte Jordan is an absolutely fantastic performer and we’re going to miss Daisy so much! Her and Jenny behind the bar are such a brilliant team.”

