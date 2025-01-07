Coronation Street: Dylan to go to prison for Mason murder, fans predict

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted that Dylan Wilson will end up going to prison for the murder of Mason. This follows the events of last night’s episode, in which Mason was killed in a brutal attack by his brothers.

Dylan attempted to scare Mason’s brothers off by brandishing a knife, but they quickly turned the tables and took the blade for themselves. In the ensuing struggle, Mason was stabbed, and both Dylan and his brothers fled.

By the time Dylan found Mason it was too late… and he was bleeding out in a nearby playground, with a desperate Abi attempting to staunch the wound. Paramedics rushed Mason to hospital, where he then died.

Dylan pulled a knife, but it didn’t go well (Credit: ITV)

Dylan hides the truth following Mason’s death

At home, Dylan was left distraught – not least due to his own part in the death of Mason, having brought the knife which inflicted the fatal wound. Dad Sean was relieved to see Dylan unharmed, but unaware of the extent of his involvement.

Just how much trouble is Dylan in?

Some Corrie fans fear that he will find himself in even hotter water…

Dylan’s full of regret – but worse may be to come (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Dylan to be locked up for Mason murder

Writing in the aftermath of the episode, fans speculated on Dylan’s future. And some wondered whether he might be in trouble with the law.

“Dylan .. locked up next. DNA .. Knife,” said one fan.

“Dylan’s prints are going to be all over that knife…” noted another.

“What’s going to happen to Dylan when they find out it’s his knife?” asked a third.

“Dylan’s prints will probably also be on that knife in addition to prints from the Brothers Grim. It’s not looking good for Dylan as an accessory to murder ….. although the Brothers Grim will hopefully both get murder Full sentences,” said a fourth.

Will Dylan be arrested and imprisoned for Mason’s murder?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

