Nikki Sanderson hints at future Coronation Street return as Candice Stowe 20 years after exit

Nikki Sanderson has hinted she could be heading back to Coronation Street – 20 years after her exit.

The actress played cobbles hairdresser Candice Stowe on the ITV soap from 1999 to 2005. Following her exit, she went on to star as Maxine Minniver in rival soap Hollyoaks from 2012 to 2025.

Now, following the news of her Hollyoaks exit, Nikki has teased a Corrie return could be on the cards…

Nikki recently quit her role on Hollyoaks (Credit: Lime Pictures/C4)

Nikki Sanderson teases Coronation Street return

In a recent interview, Nikki described leaving Hollyoaks as “an incredibly difficult decision”.

“It wasn’t an instant or overnight decision, it took me a long time to make it and it was something I genuinely fought with myself about, but I’m lucky that I could talk to people around me and get people’s opinions,” she told OK!.

And when quizzed about a return to Corrie, Nikki had a rather cryptic response.

Nikki shot to fame on Corrie (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

‘You just never know’

“I love Candice and I love Coronation Street, so I’d never close myself to anything if they did want me back in the future, that’s the exciting thing about doing what I do,” she said.

The actress added: “You just never know what might happen next.”

Candice on Coronation Street

Nikki was involved in several big moments playing Candice on Coronation Street.

She was the best friend of Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) – and also the godmother to her daughter Bethany (Lucy Fallon).

Candice had several failed relationships too during her stint in Weatherfield, including romances with Nick Tilsey (Ben Price) and brothers Jason Grimshaw (Ryan Thomas) and Todd (Bruno Langley).

Nikki on quitting Hollyoaks after 13 years

Following her decision to leave Hollyoaks, Nikki told the publication that she has “to embrace the instability of not knowing what’s next”.

The TV star also shared that her turning 40 last year played a part in her decision.

“I know I’m older, and time is going fast, but I want to embrace it and be excited about my forties,” she said.

“I’m more confident and comfortable in myself than I used to be, and I want to make the most of whatever exciting things might come my way,” Nikki added.

Read more: Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney reveals hopes for Cassie and Steve relationship including future wedding