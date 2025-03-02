Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney reveals hopes for Cassie and Steve relationship including future wedding

Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney has shared her hopes for a Cassie and Steve wedding despite the Ken drugging storyline.

Cassie’s just been found out for spiking Ken’s drinks and spending his money on expensive items for herself, but it looks like her time in Weatherfield isn’t over yet.

Claire has now teased that there’s more to come for both Cassie and Steve’s romance, and we could even see a future wedding on the cards.

Cassie was found out and arrested (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Cassie exposed for drugging Ken

This week on the cobbles, Cassie’s schemes came to an end when Ken rumbled her spiking his drinks and taking his money.

Cassie was forced to confess all when Ken searched his online bank account whilst tricking Cassie to go to the shop.

With Cassie apologising, Cassie headed off out on a date with Steve but felt uncomfortable knowing what she’d done to Ken.

The date came to an abrupt end though when Amy rushed into the Bistro to reveal that Ken had collapsed.

Cassie then rushed off to pack her bags, ready to flee Weatherfield. She didn’t get far though as she was arrested on suspicion of drugging Ken. After having a heart attack, Ken had woken up and told Tracy and Steve what Cassie had done…

Do we hear wedding bells? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney shares hope for Cassie and Steve wedding

Despite the recent revelations, it looks like Steve and Cassie’s date in the Bistro might not be their last. Steve’s drawn towards Cassie, with the pair having a very ‘genuine’ connection.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Claire Sweeney explained: “I would love them to end up together. There’s so much fun in the scenes with them. Cassie could’ve been doing some evil stuff and thinking terrible things but the minute he comes, she turns into a giggly teenager. He just strips all of this away from her and it’s very, very genuine.

“And, they just can’t help themselves. It’s literally forbidden fruit, he should not be going near Cassie. No-one’s talking to Cassie.

“And suddenly he just can’t help himself. It’s lust but with genuine fondness and love as well.”

Well, this ‘lust’ might just develop into something very deep and serious indeed if Claire gets her way. The actress has now shared her hopes for Steve and Cassie’s romance. And, it involves wedding bells..

She shared: “I’d love Cassie and Steve to get married.

“It would be lovely to have a wedding in Corrie.”

Will Cassie and Steve ever make it to this point though?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

