Coronation Street opinion: Forget Tracy, here’s why we’re all for a Steve and Cassie romance

Steve and Cassie look to be getting rather close currently on Coronation Street, especially in last night’s scenes (Monday, October 29) – and we’re totally all for it.

For quite some time, Steve and Cassie have been making out that they don’t fancy each other…

But, now, it looks as though they’ve finally caved in and surrendered to their true feelings of each other. And, they could just be the perfect match!

Steve and Cassie went on a spontaneous date (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Steve and Cassie

We all know the story of Steve and Tracy and we all know how much that didn’t work out… yes, let’s get that Weatherfield County footballer shaped elephant in the room out of the way first.

Tracy always thought that she was better than Steve, cheating on him in the end with Tommy Orpington.

Since Steve’s split from Tracy, he’s been enjoying some banter with Cassie. Making out that he would swipe left on her if he saw her come up on a dating app, Steve initially couldn’t stand to be around Ken’s carer.

With Tracy giving him the green light to go ahead and pursue things with Cassie though after spotting their obvious chemistry, Steve and Cassie finally got closer last night.

After Cassie was stood up on a date, Steve came to her rescue and decided to join her for a drink in the Rovers.

Enjoying flirting with Steve, Cassie then headed back to see Ken and to give him some sweets she picked up for him. She then admitted that she’d been on a date with a ‘boss man.’

It wasn’t long before Ken told Steve about this…

They both deserve some happiness (Credit: ITV)

Opinion: The perfect match?

When Steve was with Tracy, Tracy constantly was seen belittling him and making him feel unworthy.

However, when Steve’s in the company of Cassie, it’s clear that she’s drawn to him for who he is. She’s attracted to his daft, jokey personality and bounces off it so well. She doesn’t want Steve to change.

We’ve all missed the happy, comedic Steve and love to see that smile back on his face again. If it takes bantering with Cassie to do that, then so be it!

As for Cassie, she’s been through a lot during her fairly short time in Weatherfield. Initially arriving on to the Street in a bit of a state and in need of some support due to drug use, Cassie’s managed to get herself back on track and has really grown so much.

She’s really thriving at the moment, and is fast becoming a fan favourite. Pairing her with Steve and with someone who gives the same energy as her, will only help cement fans’ love for her, seeing a new side to her.

With all this, we reckon that Steve and Cassie (aka Sassie as we’re calling them) could just be made for each other. And, we’re totally shipping them!

