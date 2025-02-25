Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as David and Daisy’s lives on the line in hit and run

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, David and Daisy are left in a bad way after being hit by a car.

Elsewhere, Carla worries that Rob is back in Weatherfield and has been in her flat…

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Max is sentenced

Max heads to court for his sentencing and is pleased to see David there.

Lauren and Shona also attend the sentencing as the Judge takes into account the family element of the crime… But, how long will Max be sentenced?

2. Andy threatens David

Whilst locking up the salon, David gets a fright when Andy turns up and threatens him with a knife.

Andy then informs him that Harvey wants him dead so he can have his life insurance…

Coronation Street spoilers next week: 3. Jenny and Daisy row

Daisy tells Jenny that she must sign a legal document transferring the deeds to Daniel if she wants to pay Carla back.

Jenny tells Daniel to be careful around Daisy… before blaming Daisy for making her lose her pub.

Daisy then points the finger at Jenny, reminding her that this was her plan. She wanted to make Daniel think the baby was his so that he would bail them out of this mess.

Later on, after rowing with Daisy, Jenny celebrates her awful birthday by getting drunk and attempting to kiss Kit!

4. David and Daisy injured in car accident

After Shona vows to help him get out of his mess, David gets drunk at lunchtime which sparks some concern from Sarah and Nick. Meanwhile, Daniel asks Daisy to swear on her life that he’s the father of her baby…

Daisy rushes out of the Rovers just as a drunk Daisy starts stumbling into the middle of the road as a car heads straight for him. Daisy walks out into the road oblivious to the situation and both Daisy and David end up getting hit by the car.

Kit calls for an ambulance as Shona tries to support an injured David, who looks to be bleeding to death.

Jenny and Daniel both tend to Daisy and pray that she wakes up, fearing for her and her unborn baby.

Later, those on the Street await to hear if David and Daisy have made it as Kit starts to investigate the crash. But, who was behind the wheel?

Coronation Street spoilers next week: 5. Carla worries Rob is back

Betsy tells Carla that Rob has been spotted in Brighton. But, Carla worries that Rob is already back in Weatherfield when she heads home and finds that someone has been in her flat…

6. Yasmeen looks to the future

Alya quits her job when Fabian’s tries to get her to take a coercive control case. She then begs Adam for her old job back after being billed for her training.

Yasmeen is also looking to new horizons as she is offered a job working for a charity in London. She tells Alya that she’s ready to sell her shares in Speed Daal. But, does this mean Yasmeen is leaving Weatherfield?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

