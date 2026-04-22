Jimmy Bullard in ‘very dangerous territory’ as he’s handed stark warning to act now over Adam Thomas row

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Jimmy Bullard has been urged to “make a sincere statement” following his explosive row with Adam Thomas, or risk long-term damage to his career.

It all kicked off on the all-stars series of the show last night (April 21) as Jimmy and Adam became embroiled in a huge bust-up after Jimmy bowed out of the competition, and almost took Adam with him.

Now, Brand and Culture Expert Nick Ede has told ED! that Jimmy is in “dangerous territory” if he doesn’t act now…

Jimmy Bullard sparked a row with Adam Thomas when he sensationally quit I’m A Celebrity South Africa (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa ‘messy, emotional and incredibly revealing’

Nick told us: “Last night’s I’m A Celebrity South Africa offered one of those rare moments where reality TV stops being light entertainment and turns into a full-blown show-stopping moment that’s messy, emotional and incredibly revealing about how fame works in 2026.”

He reckons ex-Emmerdale star Adam “came out of it best – without question”.

Nick commented: “He played it exactly right as it was a highly emotional time for him. In a moment where things could have spiralled into chaos, he became the audience’s anchor.

“Viewers today are incredibly attuned to authenticity, and Adam delivered that in spades. He reacted like a real person. That’s gold dust. If anything, this elevates him from well-liked TV personality to someone with real staying power and trust.

“Yes his language was pretty severe. But he was having an emotional moment and he is competitive and also wants to win. That’s why they’re all in the jungle. Apart from Jimmy, who wanted to quit knowing this would take Adam down with him. And that’s where things get contentious.”

Adam Thomas reacted like ‘a real person’ in the row, our expert said (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy Bullard warned over Adam Thomas row

Nick continued: “Jimmy Bullard is in very dangerous territory. The issue isn’t just what happened, it’s the tone.

“Audiences are far less forgiving now when something feels uncomfortable or crosses a line, especially in a format that’s meant to be escapist. He could have quit at any time during his time but to do it at that time knowing that this would cause a rift was the wrong thing to do,” he added.

When it comes to his future in the spotlight, Nick reckons Jimmy needs to urgently make a move…

“I think Jimmy need to make a sincere statement. Not defensive, not jokey, and absolutely not dismissive. It has to show awareness of why people were uncomfortable, not just regret that it came across badly, or make excuses.”

So will Jimmy attend the I’m A Celebrity final?

In a change to the first season’s format, the final of I’m A Celebrity South Africa will take place live in London. However, ahead of Friday’s final (April 24), it’s been reported that Jimmy is refusing to attend.

And, as well as the immediate financial impact on Jimmy, the lasting damage to his could be even more severe, Nick reckons.

He told us: “I think he should attend the final. It’s a game show and a popularity contest and he was a major part of it. This year has been controversial and explosive and it would be far more sportsmanlike to attend and bury the hatchet with Adam, rather than perpetuate anything negative.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans convinced they know why Harry Redknapp ‘turned’ on Adam Thomas

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues tonight (April 22) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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