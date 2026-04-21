Jimmy Bullard ‘faces having I’m A Celebrity South Africa fee slashed’ after Adam Thomas row

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Jimmy Bullard could be set to have his show fee slashed following his row with Adam Thomas, it has been claimed.

In tonight’s episode (April 21) a fiery clash takes place between the actor and footballer. The heated exchange is said to be so serious that the pair reportedly still aren’t on speaking terms six months after filming wrapped.

And now, with the I’m A Celebrity South Africa live final just days away, Jimmy is reportedly refusing to attend. But if he is a no-show, it could apparently backfire on him…

Things kick off between Adam and Jimmy (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas’ I’m A Celebrity row

Things kick off on I’m A Celebrity South Africa in Tuesday night’s episode (April 21) during the latest Bushtucker Trial. The campmates have to work in pairs in a task titled Rancid Run.

Adam, already taking on part of the trial, calls out: “Jim, you’re up!” But Jimmy appears reluctant to step in. Rather than swapping places, he shakes his head and laughs.

“Boys, I don’t think I’ve got it in me,” he says. He then adds: “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.|

Storming over, Adam snaps: “Are you taking the [bleep]? Are you taking the [bleep]?” Trying to calm things down, Jimmy responds: “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.”

Clearly rattled, Adam fires back: “I’m in there getting covered in [bleeping] ants!” In an attempt to settle Adam, Jimmy urges: “Whoa, whoa, whoa. Calm down.” He then mutters: “That’s pathetic.”

Fellow campmate Ashley Robert then chimes in: “So what are we doing now?” as Ant and Dec inform celebs that the trial is suspended, and they must exit the arena.

The row happened during a trial (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy ‘might no be paid full show fee’

And now, following the clash Jimmy is reportedly ‘refusing’ to come back for the live final this Friday (April 24). However, if he doesn’t show up he could be set to lose a chunk of his show fee: a reported 20%.

“Both men acted in a way they’re not proud of. It’s so bad, in fact, that Jimmy says there’s no way he’ll be turning up on Friday, which means he won’t be paid his full show fee,” a source recently told The Sun.

They added: “Jimmy snubbed going to the All Stars press launch last month so everyone knows he’s serious. It doesn’t look good for him going forward with other TV commitments because he’ll be seen as a bit of a risk and unreliable.”

The source continued: “However, he’s been adamant for months that there’s no going back with Adam and he is prepared to face the consequences.”

They also alleged that it is “a shame” Jimmy and Adam “have not been able to find a resolution and move past it”.

ED! has contacted ITV and Jimmy’s representatives for comment.

What happened between Jimmy and Adam?

Further details previously shared by the publication paint a picture of a shocking fallout.

“Adam totally lost it. He started screaming at Jimmy, calling him a [bleep] and every other name under the sun. It was completely unexpected and deeply shocked the other campmates, including Jimmy, who didn’t see it coming,” the source alleged.

They added that Adam’s reaction was triggered by frustration during a Bushtucker Trial, causing him to lose his temper.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans declare ITV show is ‘boring’ now Gemma Collins has left

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues tonight (Tuesday, April 21) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know