I’m A Celebrity fans declare ITV show is ‘boring’ now Gemma Collins has left

I’m A Celebrity fans have admitted they’ve “switched off” the ITV show following the shock double elimination of stars Gemma Collins and David Haye.

During Monday night’s episode (April 20), viewers watched as both campmates were dramatically sent home. It is a twist that has left many fuming.

While some had been expecting David to go after recent clashes with campmates – particularly Adam Thomas – it was Gemma’s exit that really sparked backlash. Fans were especially frustrated given she had successfully made it through the latest challenge of, only to still be eliminated.

Gemma Collins had already been ‘saved’ by her I’m A Celebrity campmates. But ultimately, David picked her to leave!

There were two eliminations tonight (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

The brutal twist saw campmates decide who would stay, with a chain of saves beginning with immune Ashley Roberts. As names were called, David was ultimately left unchosen and immediately dumped from the jungle.

However, the shock didn’t end there. David was then told he had to pick one fellow I’m A Celebrity star to leave alongside him – and he chose Gemma Collins.

The decision stunned viewers at home, with many taking to social media to vent their frustration. I’m A Celebrity viewers didn’t like seeing Gemma Collins go so soon.

“It will be boring without Gemma,” one viewer wrote. Another added: “Fuming our Gemma Collins has gone. She made the series more entertaining.”

A third said: “I thought Gemma would either quit or go a few more days before they voted her off – I was not expecting that.”

Meanwhile, another admitted: “I have literally turned it off the second Gemma went. No point now.”

David picked Gemma to leave with him (Credit: ITV)

‘Bush sisters’ team up

Elsewhere in camp, Scarlett Moffatt and Ashley took on the latest Bushtucker Trial, titled Snakes & Ladders.

Ahead of the challenge, Ashley opened up about her long-standing fear of snakes. She explained it dates back to her childhood growing up in the desert.

“I grew up in the desert and we have snakes everywhere. When you see them, you jump, you’re scared,” she said.

“I had one chase me in the pool when I was a kid and that really scared me. I feel like I’m in a place right now where I want to prove to myself that I can do this and I’ve got my girl by my side.”

The pair later joined Ant and Declan in front of a towering Snakes & Ladders board, with Scarlett joking it was an upgrade on the classic family game.

Adam’s friend and rival has left camp (Credit: ITV)

Brutal Bushtucker Trial

But the tone soon shifted as the twist in the trial was revealed. One celebrity would be placed inside an hourglass to roll the dice, while the other became the human counter, physically moving across the board.

The rules were simple but punishing.

“A ladder is fine, because up you’ll climb. Land on a blue, go back two. Land on a red, bugs on your head!”

Dec then added: “And land on a snake, put your hand in a hellhole and try and get the star… We couldn’t make that one rhyme.”

However, with meals for camp at stake, both Scarlett and Ashley pushed through, managing to secure an impressive eight out of nine stars.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Gemma Collins hailed as she shares ‘beautiful’ swimsuit snap

Watch I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here South Africa on ITV1 or ITVX online.

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