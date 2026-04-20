I’m A Celebrity double elimination upsets fans after they declare ‘winner’ left too soon

I’m A Celebrity delivered a dramatic double elimination tonight (Monday, April 20), with David Haye’s exit leaving fans stunned – and not just because he was the one going home.

In a twist that no one saw coming, two campmates were sent packing before the Bushtucker Trial had even taken place. ITV bosses wasted no time shaking things up, cutting the numbers in camp in a brutal early move.

Adam Thomas broke down in the Bush Telegraph over David’s treatment (Credit: ITV)

David says Adam ‘feud’ was ‘banter’

David has been at the centre of tension for days following his behaviour towards fellow campmates, particularly Adam Thomas. The pair’s feud continued to bubble at the start of the episode, with David teasing Adam from the moment he woke up.

Despite Adam asking him to stop, the boxer continued, even joking about leaving him alone when others stepped in. Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Adam appeared emotional as he admitted he didn’t understand why he was being targeted.

David, however, brushed it off as “banter” and insisted he didn’t feel he had gone too far.

David didn’t see an issue with his teasing (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity elimination tonight

Later, Ant and Dec arrived in camp to deliver a huge announcement. While viewers will vote for the winner in Friday’s live final, the next elimination would be decided entirely by the campmates themselves.

Ashley, who had secured immunity, was given the power to save one person, triggering a chain reaction as each chosen celebrity picked the next to stay.

Ashley saved Scarlett, who chose Mo, before he picked Harry. Harry then named Jimmy, who chose Gemma Collins. Gemma saved Craig, Craig picked Adam, and Adam chose Beverley – leaving her with the final decision.

In a brutal moment, David was left standing alone and was immediately sent home.

Adam found the exchanges difficult with the boxer (Credit: ITV)

Ashley saved Scarlett, who then picked Mo to stay in camp, before he chose Harry. When Harry stood up, he voted for ‘all of them’ before landing on Jimmy.

Jimmy named The GC Gemma Collins, and it was no surprise that the TOWIE star went for Craig after they arrived in the series together and having spent the original celeb series together.

Craig picked Adam, who gestured to save Beverley, and in turn she had the deciding vote on who left the jungle.

In a brutal final moment, David was left standing without being chosen – and was immediately sent home from the jungle in tonight’s elimination. But David found out they weren’t the only one leaving I’m A Celebrity.

He himself had to choose someone to leave with him, and he picked Gemma! The shock double elimination saw two big personalities leave camp.

David picked Gemma to leave with him (Credit: ITV)

Fans upset over I’m A Celebrity elimination

The fact that David chose Gemma to leave with him has upset fans, although they’re not that angry he has been eliminated!

“No,” begged on fan on X (Twitter). “I’m absolutely gutted Gemma has left.”

“Ironically, actually thought Gemma could’ve won the show,” said another.

A third echoed: “Shame Gemma had to go with him, but I think she’d had enough anyway.”

While a fourth wrote: “No! Not the GC. My winner.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans think David Haye intentionally failed trial, and their theory is seriously disturbing

Watch I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here South Africa on ITV1 or ITVX online.

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