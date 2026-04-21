I’m A Celebrity stars Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard’s fierce fallout revealed as pair still not talking

I’m A Celebrity viewers were left stunned after catching a first look at a fiery clash between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard at the end of Monday night’s episode (April 20).

The heated exchange is said to be so serious that the pair reportedly still aren’t on speaking terms six months after filming wrapped.

Adam and Jimmy clash tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity stars Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard clash

In a flash-forward preview, fans were given a proper glimpse of the tension brewing between Adam and Jimmy.

During Tuesday night’s episode (April 21), the two stars take part in a Bushtucker Trial alongside their campmates, with the challenge requiring them to work in pairs in a task titled Rancid Run.

As the clip unfolds, Adam, already taking on part of the trial, calls out: “Jim, you’re up!”

But Jimmy appears reluctant to step in. Rather than swapping places, he shakes his head and laughs.

“Boys, I don’t think I’ve got it in me,” he says, before saying, “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here”.

Jimmy and Adam’s row

Storming over, Adam snaps: “Are you taking the [bleep]? Are you taking the [bleep]?”

Trying to calm things down, Jimmy responds: “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.”

Clearly rattled, Adam fires back: “I’m in there getting covered in [bleeping] ants!”

Jimmy then urges him to settle, saying: “Whoa, whoa, whoa, calm down,” before muttering: “That’s pathetic.”

“So what are we doing now?” Ashley Roberts asks as Ant and Dec inform celebs that the trial is suspended, and they must exit the arena.

Meanwhile, Adam and Jimmy’s heated discussion continues. Their disagreement leads to the campmates having to make a big decision that affects one person’s place in camp.

Jimmy may not even attend the live final (Credit: ITV)

‘You’ve not seen anything yet’

According to a source speaking to The Sun, the argument between Adam and Jimmy could overshadow previous clashes on the show.

“Everyone thinks David Haye’s kick-offs have been the fiercest, but they’ve not seen anything yet,” they claimed.

“It all starts in tomorrow’s show when Jimmy and Adam first begin their row.”

Reports suggest the tension hasn’t eased since filming ended six months ago, with the pair allegedly still not speaking.

Adam and Jimmy reportedly haven’t spoken since filming (Credit: ITV)

Adam and Jimmy’s row

Further details previously shared by the publication paint a picture of a shocking fallout.

“Adam totally lost it. He started screaming at Jimmy, calling him a [bleep] and every other name under the sun. It was completely unexpected and deeply shocked the other campmates, including Jimmy, who didn’t see it coming,” the source alleged.

They added that Adam’s reaction was triggered by frustration during a Bushtucker Trial, causing him to lose his temper.

The row is believed to be so intense that there are doubts over whether Jimmy will even attend the live final in London later this week, with claims the pair “can’t stomach being together on stage”.

Fans react to tense scenes

Viewers were quick to share their thoughts on social media after seeing the dramatic preview.

“Adam loses it with Jimmy, finally Jimmy is the biggest wind up,” one wrote.

“Yikes! Adam looks mad tomorrow,” another added.

A third commented: “Shame to see Adam and Jimmy having cross words! They seemed to be having a laugh and now this. Maybe Adam is starting to struggle with everything now it’s coming to the end.”

ED has contacted ITV for comment.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans declare ITV show is ‘boring’ now Gemma Collins has left

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues tonight (Tuesday, April 21) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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