‘Tone deaf!’ Joanna Page’s fans turn on her as she’s warned to ‘read the room’ over latest announcement

Joanna Page has sparked a backlash from angry fans after making a “tone deaf” announcement.

The Gavin & Stacey star rarely puts a foot wrong with her supportive followers but her latest adventure has not gone down too well at all.

Joanna, 49, has even been told to “read the room” in the wake of the controversial social media video.

Joanna Page has sparked a rare backlash with her latest social media announcement (Credit: YouTube)

Joanna Page in rare fan backlash

In the short clip, Joanna is seen presenting her four children with a large box featuring the snowflake logo from the Disney movie Frozen.

The Welsh actress tells them: “We’ve had a box that has just been delivered and I have an exciting treat coming up for you.”

Joanna then opens the box to reveal a large scroll. Pulling it open, Joanna reads an invitation for herself, husband James and their kids to visit the new World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris.

The invitation explained how they would all be staying at Disney’s Art of Marvel New York-style hotel.

Joanna posted the video on Instagram and wrote in the comments section that it was a freebie trip.

But this only sparked fury from some of her loyal followers given the current cost of living crisis.

Writing in the comments, one fan wrote: “Are these celebs completely tone deaf????? I’ve always liked Joanna but this is about as low as you can go when people are struggling financially like they are at the moment.

“Read the room Joanna. Maybe pass the gift to those who need it more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Page (@iamjoannapage)

Another added: “It’s so unfair that the famous get freebies just for advertising for you. You would still get the publicity if you were to give to charity or help poor children that have never had a holiday.”

And a third chimed in: “Agree. Seeing a celebrity who can afford to go doesn’t make people who can’t afford to go book!”

‘You made me cry’

Joanna didn’t respond to her critics. She has since shared three further Instagram posts of their visit, which happened earlier this week.

In one of the videos, Joanna is almost crying with emotion as she comes face to face with Elsa and Anna in Disneyland Paris. She’s also captured her happy brood screaming on the rides.

Not everyone has been so critical, however. Joanna has also received plenty of comments from fans who have enjoyed her posts.

One person penned: “Wow looks epic!!!”

Another told Joanna: “You made me cry xxx”

And a third wrote: “This would so be me if I went!!”

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