The reality TV scandals the Thomas brothers have emerged from unscathed from Adam’s IAC row to Ryan’s CBB nightmare and Scott’s Love Island bust-up

I’m A Celebrity South Africa‘s Adam Thomas has already been pushed to breaking point in camp and it looks like the drama is far from over.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Adam and fellow campmate Jimmy Bullard are seen locked in a heated bust up that quickly spirals.

The series was filmed six months ago, with reports suggesting the fallout was so intense the pair are still not on speaking terms.

Adam Thomas is poised to row with Jimmy Bullard in I’m A Celebrity South Africa (Credit: ITV)

Adam’s clash with Jimmy follows closely behind another tense moment in camp involving David Haye.

The boxer was accused of “bullying” Adam after the actor refused a trial due to a painful health condition.

For Adam and his famous brothers Ryan and Scott, it is yet another reality TV storm in a family already very used to the spotlight. But time and again, they have bounced back. Here is a look back at the TV drama that has followed them.

Ryan Thomas and Roxanne Pallett on Celebrity Big Brother

Back in 2018, Adam’s older brother Ryan Thomas found himself at the centre of one of reality TV’s most explosive controversies.

Ryan, known for his role in Coronation Street, entered the Celebrity Big Brother house alongside a mix of well known faces, including Roxanne Pallett.

During a light hearted moment in the kitchen, Ryan playfully boxed in her direction and accidentally caught her arm. Roxanne reacted by shouting, “Ow! Woman beater!”

Ryan Thomas won Celebrity Big Brother after the Roxanne Pallett scandal (Credit: YouTube/ Celebrity Big Brother)

Roxanne later reported the incident to Big Brother, claiming she had been deliberately hit.

She then demonstrated what she said happened, which led to confusion among housemates as emotions ran high.

Roxanne was later criticised after inconsistencies in her account emerged, and public reaction turned heavily against her.

Ryan, meanwhile, feared his career was over after receiving a formal warning, but support from viewers quickly changed everything.

His warning was later removed, and he went on to win Celebrity Big Brother 2018.

Roxanne eventually left the house and later admitted she had got it wrong when reflecting on the footage.

Scott Thomas: Love Island All Stars Vegas Night row and exit

Unlike his soap star brothers, Scott Thomas built his name through reality television, first appearing on Love Island in 2016 where he finished third with Kady McDermott.

He later returned for Love Island: All Stars 2025, but his time in the villa also ended in drama.

Scott clashed repeatedly with Luca Bish, with tensions first rising after a comment about how Scott approached kissing.

Scott Thomas had a huge bust-up with Luca Bish in Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Luca later mocked him, saying, “You’re 36 years old mate, asking how to kiss a girl.”

Things escalated further during Vegas Night, when Scott mentioned asking Grace Jackson a question before changing his mind.

Luca took that as suspicious, leading to a fiery exchange between the pair as other islanders stepped in.

Scott called Luca “stupid” as emotions ran high, while Luca later kissed him on the cheek during a dare and suggested Scott was playing a game.

The comments upset Scott’s partner Tina, who was left in tears, and tensions in the villa reached breaking point.

Scott eventually left the villa, later explaining he did not find a romantic connection.

Since then, he has said there is no bad blood, even describing Luca as like a younger brother.

Adam Thomas: David Haye clash

Adam is still in I’m A Celebrity South Africa and has already been making headlines for emotional scenes rather than mistakes.

He clashed with David Haye after refusing a physical trial due to feeling unwell, linked to his psoriatic arthritis condition, which can cause severe pain and fatigue.

David later called Adam “useless”, saying, “I hate useless guys.”

Even Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly addressed the moment, with Dec describing it as “not a nice watch” and Ant saying David “crossed the line”.

Adam Thomas broke down in the Bush Telegraph over David’s treatment (Credit: ITV)

Adam later said in a statement that the experience had been extremely tough, adding that David “broke him” in camp before later apologising.

David has denied being a bully, while Adam told fans he had moved on and did not hold a grudge.

Support from viewers has been strong, with some even suggesting he could go on to win I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

Adam Vs Jimmy

Tonight, Adam is set to clash with footballer Jimmy Bullard after a disagreement over a trial.

“Are you taking the [bleep]? Are you taking the [bleep]?” Adam shouts in frustration.

Jimmy attempts to calm things down, responding, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.”

Viewers have been warned the situation escalates further, with producers teasing that things are about to get even more heated.

But whether this affects Adam’s journey in camp remains to be seen, as fans continue to back him strongly.

Read now: David Haye reveals why he clashed with I’m A Celebrity co-star Adam Thomas

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