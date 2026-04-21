Tilly Ramsay shows off dramatic new look as she reveals secret behind stunning weight loss: ‘You look fabulous!’

Strictly star Tilly Ramsay has shown off her dramatic weight loss with a new TikTok video.

The daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay, 24, showed off her slimmed-down new look as she trains for the London Marathon.

♬ original sound – tillyramsay @tillyramsay It’s one week to go until I run the TCS London Marathon with #Flora for #FeedingBritain and I genuinely can’t believe how quickly it’s come around!! ‍♀️ After today’s training, my post-run treat was a Banana Oat Flapjack made with Flora Buttery! If you want to make your own, the recipe is on my page ✨ #thestartofsomethingbetter

Strictly star Tilly Ramsay shows off weight loss

In a TikTok video for her 9.9 million followers, Tilly shared a day-in-the-life style video of her training for the London Marathon, which takes place this weekend.

In the video, Tilly could be seen tying her laces and then showed off her outfit – black leggings and a pale blue t-shirt – as she spoke in a voiceover.

“Hi guys, I am running the TCS London Marathon with Flora for Feeding Britain, and it is so nearly race day!” Tilly said.

The star then took her followers with her as she ran around the city, starting with a warm-up along the river.

“Today I’m bringing you along for a light interval session. To start, we have a nice 20-minute warm-up, and once again I’m running along the river as it’s my all-time favourite place to run,” she said.

Tilly sent her fans wild (Credit: Splash News)

Tilly’s followers gush over her slimmed-down figure

Continuing as she ran, Tilly said: “In true British style, it was pretty rainy and windy, but I actually love running in these conditions.”

Ramping up the pace of her run, Tilly then said, “Next up is a 10-minute block at marathon pace, followed by three minutes easy, and I do this twice.”

To finish her training, Tilly ended the run with “an easy 14-minute cool down”. At home, she refuelled with a cup of coffee and one of her homemade oat bars.

Fans took to the comment section to gush over her appearance.

“You look amazing,” one fan commented. “Girl, you look so fabulous!!!” another said.

“You look great!!” a third gushed.

“Looking so fit and healthy,” another wrote. “You have lost so much weight! You look amazing. I love watching your videos. And of course, your dad’s!” a fifth added.

Tilly was cruelly body shamed in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Tilly body shamed

Back in 2021, during her stint on Strictly, Tilly was subject to a cruel comment about her weight by LBC Radio presenter Steve Allen.

Speaking on his show at the time, Steve said he was “bored” with Tilly being on the show. “She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking I should imagine,” he added.

His comments saw Ofcom receive 890 complaints.

Hitting back, Tilly, who was 19 at the time, wrote on social media: “I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity. However, recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far.

“Steve, please feel free to voice your opinions. However, I draw the line at commenting on my appearance. It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative,” she added.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay drops huge clanger in Netflix documentary when talking about how many kids he has

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