Gordon Ramsay drops huge clanger in Netflix documentary when talking about how many kids he has

Gordon Ramsay has been left red-faced in his own Netflix documentary after forgetting exactly how many kids he has.

The 59-year-old chef makes the surprising slip in Being Gordon Ramsay, now available to stream, during what should have been a sweet family moment.

Gordon is on a video call with wife Tana, daughter Holly and her now-husband Adam Peaty just after the couple got engaged.

Gordon Ramsay forgets how many children he has his new documentary series (Credit: Netflix)

During the chat, the Kitchen Nightmares star reveals he has received a congratulatory message from their famous friends, David and Victoria Beckham.

“I had a lovely message from David and Victoria,” he says.

“And David was winding me up about how expensive it is with daughters as opposed to sons, like he’s got with one daughter.

“We have three daughters and, um, one son!”

Seconds later, it clicks.

Gordon pauses, does a double take and swears as he realises he has miscounted his own brood.

Not his finest moment.

How many kids does Gordon Ramsay have?

Gordon is actually missing two children from his total in Being Gordon Ramsay.

He and 51-year-old Tana share six children together, not four.

Their first child, daughter Megan, was born in May 1998. She is now 28.

Gordon and Tana said their decision to have two more was a ‘joint’ one (Credit: Netflix)

The following year, the family grew quickly when fraternal twins Holly and Jack arrived in December 1999.

Holly, who has now married Adam, and Jack are 26.

In 2001, Matilda joined the clan.

Tilly, as she is known, is now 24. She has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and shares her dad’s love of cooking.

Years later, after a long break, Gordon and Tana decided they were not quite finished.

What is the age gap between Gordon eldest and youngest children?

There is only three years between the eldest four children, but the gap widens significantly with the youngest two.

Oscar was born in April 2019 and is now six years old. That creates an 18-year age gap between Oscar and Tilly.

Before Oscar’s birth, Tana suffered a devastating miscarriage. Their son Rocky was born at 20 weeks in June 2016.

The couple completed their family in November 2023 when their youngest son, Jesse James, was born. He is now two.

That means there is a 26-year age gap between eldest daughter Megan and youngest son Jesse.

In Being Gordon Ramsay, viewers also see Gordon and Tana reflect on their decision to have more children when Tilly was preparing for university.

Tana says: “There was a very defining moment, wasn’t there? When Tilly was looking at uni and sort of getting everything in place, and you said to me, ‘The house is going to be really quiet’.”

Gordon quickly responds: “Hold on, hold on! I said to you?”

Tana challenges him: “Look at me. Was it both of our ideas? Was it me pushing it?”

Gordon eventually admits: “It was definitely a joint decision, yeah.”

It may have been a small slip, but it is one moment in Being Gordon Ramsay that viewers are unlikely to forget in a hurry!

