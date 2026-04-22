Unchosen fans need to watch Downton Abbey star’s ‘genuinely disturbing’ British cult thriller with a jaw-dropping ending

Unchosen revolves around a British religious sect “hiding in plain sight”. It’s an unsettling watch – but if you think that’s intense, there’s a cult thriller that goes much, much further.

The Netflix series follows Adam (Asa Butterfield), a loyal member of a strict religious group, and his wife Rosie (Molly Windsor). Their controlled world begins to unravel when Sam (Fra Fee) arrives, slowly exposing cracks in their belief system and pushing Rosie to question everything.

Unchosen may not be based on a real cult, but it draws heavily from real testimonies of ex-members.

If you’re looking for something even darker in the same genre, there’s one film you need to watch.

Kill List is not an easy watch (Credit: Optimum Releasing)

Unchosen fans should watch Kill List

Kill List, directed by Ben Wheatley (Sightseers, High-Rise, Meg 2), dropped in 2011 and has built a reputation as one of the most disturbing British horror films of the century.

It stars Neil Maskell as Jay, a former soldier turned hitman, alongside his partner Gal.

A year on from a job that went wrong, they’re offered a new contract: three targets, big money, no questions asked.

At first, it plays like a gritty crime thriller. Then it shifts, and subtle details start piling up; strange symbols, odd behaviour, and people thanking them in ways that don’t quite make sense.

Before long, paranoia takes over, straining his friendship and his marriage. Also, his wife is played by MyAnna Buring, who starred in Unforgotten series 6, Downton Abbey, and The Responder.

There’s only so much you can say without ruining it, but be warned: this is a brutal, bleak film. If Unchosen feels uncomfortable, Kill List pushes that feeling to the extreme.

MyAnna Buring plays Jay’s wife (Credit: Optimum Releasing)

How to watch Kill List

Kill List is available to stream via Prime Video with the StudioCanal add-on.

There’s a seven-day free trial, so you can watch it without committing to the monthly fee if you’re quick.

Alternatively, it’s available to rent or buy digitally on Amazon, Apple TV, and Sky Store.

It’s not currently included in a standard subscription in the UK – so you’ll need to go out of your way for it. Whether that’s a good idea depends on how much you can handle.

Read more: The best movies you need to watch on Netflix this month

Unchosen is on Netflix now. Kill List is available to buy or rent.

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