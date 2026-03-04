Unchosen: First look at Netflix’s dark cult thriller with Siobhan Finneran and Christopher Eccleston

Unchosen, a new psychological thriller starring Siobhan Finneran and Christopher Eccleston, is heading to Netflix this year – and it looks like one of the streamer’s darker dramas of 2026.

Netflix has already had a packed year.

The platform kicked things off with the Stranger Things finale and has since released series including His and Hers, Seven Dials, and How to Get to Heaven from Belfast. There’s still plenty more on the way, too, including Rachel Weisz’s Vladimir, the Peaky Blinders movie, and Something Very Bad is Going to Happen.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Another upcoming title to keep an eye on is Unchosen, a tense new drama that centres on life inside a secretive religious community.

Unchosen stars Molly Windsor and Fra Fee (Credit: Netflix)

What is Unchosen about?

Unchosen is written and developed by Julie Gearey, who previously wrote Prisoners’ Wives and Intergalactic.

The series explores the unsettling dynamics of a closed religious group through the story of one family living within it.

According to the official synopsis, the drama follows Rosie, a woman living in a “cloistered Christian community” with her husband Adam and their daughter. Their tightly controlled world is disrupted when a mysterious outsider named Sam arrives.

Sam is an escaped prisoner, and his presence begins to challenge the rules and routines that shape Rosie’s life. As he questions the community and its leadership, Rosie begins to see her environment differently, forcing her to confront the restrictions that have defined her existence.

As her perspective changes, the strain begins to ripple through her marriage. Sam presents himself as someone who could help her escape — but his criminal past raises an unsettling question about where the real danger lies.

Is the threat coming from the religious group itself, or from the man who claims to be her saviour?

From Sex Education… to Unchosen (Credit: Netflix)

When is it out?

Unchosen doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but it is scheduled to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2026.

Netflix currently lists the series as “coming soon”, which suggests it will likely arrive in the first half of the year rather than toward the end of 2026.

There’s no sign of it landing in March, however, with the platform already rolling out several other major releases during that period. For now, viewers will have to wait for Netflix to confirm the exact premiere date.

Will Christopher Eccleston be a villain? (Credit: Netflix)

Who’s in the Unchosen cast?

Unchosen features a strong cast led by Molly Windsor, who plays Rosie. Windsor is best known for her roles in Three Girls and Traces.

Her husband Adam is played by Asa Butterfield, widely recognised for his starring role as Otis in Sex Education.

The supporting cast includes two major names from British television. Siobhan Finneran, known for Happy Valley and Protection, appears as a senior figure within the community, while Christopher Eccleston plays the sect’s religious leader.

Rounding out the cast is Fra Fee, whose previous credits include Prime Target, Rebel Moon, and Dalgliesh.

How many episodes?

Unchosen will be a six-part series, with all episodes expected to arrive on Netflix at the same time.

That’s slightly shorter than Netflix’s typical eight-episode format, although episode runtimes haven’t been confirmed yet. Based on similar dramas, each instalment will likely run somewhere between 45 minutes and an hour.

Read more: The best Netflix series in March 2026 you need to watch

Unchosen will premiere on Netflix in 2026.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’ll be watching?