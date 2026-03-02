This is exactly when Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man drops on Netflix

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is heading to cinemas before it lands on Netflix – but not everywhere.

It’s been more than four years since the divisive finale of Peaky Blinders season 6. Now, Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in the long-awaited big-screen continuation.

This time, the story moves into the Second World War. If you’re counting down to its Netflix release, there’s another option: catch it on the big screen first.

When and where is Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man in cinemas?

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will screen in select UK cinemas from March 6, 2026.

Confirmed chains include:

Showcase

Picturehouse

Everyman

The Light

Movie House

Netflix says it will play in “select” venues, so it’s worth checking independent cinemas near you.

Why isn’t it showing at Odeon, Vue or Cineworld?

Excluding Cineworld’s Dublin site, the film isn’t playing at Odeon, Vue or Cineworld – the UK’s three biggest cinema chains.

The reason likely comes down to the theatrical window. Most major releases get around 45 days exclusively in cinemas before going digital. That window protects ticket sales and the theatrical experience.

But The Immortal Man hits Netflix just two weeks after its cinema debut. For major exhibitors, that dramatically undercuts the incentive to screen it.

There have been rare exceptions in the past – including Glass Onion – but they’re few and far between.

For now, don’t expect many Netflix-backed films in the biggest UK multiplexes.

When is Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man on Netflix?

The film lands on Netflix on March 20, 2026 It will premiere at 8am and release globally at the same time.

While Peaky Blinders began life as a BBC drama, Netflix holds its international rights – and this film is very much positioned as a streaming event.

Murphy told Netflix: “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

What is the Peaky Blinders movie about?

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is set four years after season 6.

“Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet,” the official synopsis reads.

With Britain at war, so are the Peaky Blinders.

Alongside Murphy, Sophie Rundle returns as Ada Shelby, while Keoghan’s Duke is described as “up to no good” when we meet him.

Speaking to Empire, Keoghan said Duke is “just looking for his father” – adding that becoming a dad himself helped him connect with the character.

Creator Steven Knight has promised something “explosive”.

“The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders… no holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war,” he said.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man premieres in limited cinemas on March 6 before streaming on Netflix from March 20.

