Strictly fans criticised Carlos Gu for ‘taking away’ from Karen Carney’s moment during the final last night (Saturday, December 20) as he opened up about not having a celeb partner last year.

Last night’s final saw Carlos and Karen win the Glitterball Trophy – a victory that left fans dividied.

Carlos opened up (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Carlos Gu on being benched last year

After their final dance together last night – a jive to Blondie’s One Way Or Another – Carlos and Karen spoke to Claudia Winkleman in the Clauditorium.

As he spoke to the show host, Carlos struggled to maintain his composure and broke down in tears.

Reflecting on how former Lionesses star Karen has influenced him, he said: “She changed my life. She’s the best thing I’ve ever had in 2025. I came to Strictly after competitive live, I was self-centered, I was ‘me me me’.

“I’ve been lost for years… no wonder I didn’t get a partner last year because I was not grateful,” he then said.

Carlos was benched last year, after having been paired with Angela Scanlon in 2023 and Molly Rainford in 2022.

Carlos’ co-stars were in tears (Credit: BBC)

Carlos on learning to be a ‘team player’

Claudia seemed shocked by his admission, protesting “No, no!”, but Carlos wasn’t finished.

“I need to finish….[Karen] taught me how to be a kind humble person, and for the first time, I learnt how to be a team player,” he said.

“I never used to be a team player, which I am so sad about,” he then added.

However, an emotional Claudia was quick to reassure him that this wasn’t the case.

“You’ve always been a team player, and we love you!” she said.

Meanwhile, his co-stars could be seen wiping away tears.

Karen and Carlos won last night (Credit: BBC)

Carlos Gu criticised by Strictly fans after ‘selfish’ admission

However, some Strictly viewers were left less than impressed by Carlos’ admission, with some arguing that last night was supposed to be “about Karen, not him”.

“Carlos breaking the fourth wall about not having a partner last year was a bit much in my opinion. His speech was about learning not to be selfish, yet this night is supposed to be about Karen, not him. Hmm…,” one fan tweeted.

“Carlos’ speech was about learning not to be selfish, yet he kind of took away from Karen’s moment and made it about himself … weird,” another said.

“Did anyone else find Carlos’s speech about being selfish and not getting a partner etc… a little bit strange? Might just be me,” a third wrote.

“What was going on with Carlos! This is not the time, on live TV to say you’ve been a selfish person, and that’s why you didn’t get a celebrity partner last year. Oh God, that’s too much sharing,” another said.

Carlos was defended (Credit: BBC)

Carlos defended

However, there was plenty of love for Carlos too, with viewers taking to social media to defend him and his admission.

“Nah, he learnt to be a team player he said as well and this was about them which includes him and he did talk a lot about Karen. He’s allowed to take that win for him and shares his feelings. That very good and healthy,” one fan tweeted.

“Carlos is breaking my heart thinking he was selfish and that’s the reason he didn’t get a partner last year, like no baby you are perfect!!!!” another said.

“Both the professional and the celeb win – they can both celebrate, however,” a third wrote.

“Carlos saying he was benched last year because he was selfish and wasn’t a team player had me SOBBING. Stop that,” another said.

The Strictly Christmas special will air on Christmas Day from 5.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

