Strictly dancers Carlos Gu and Nancy Xu sparked rumours of a behind-the-scenes feud during the final last weekend.

Now, it has been claimed that there are real fears that their reported divide will “continue to grow.”

Fans spotted Nancy’s reaction to Carlos’ admission (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars Carlos Gu and Nancy Xu spark feud rumours

During last weekend’s Strictly final, viewers seemingly spotted signs of a feud between Nancy, 34, and Carlos, 32.

In the Claudatorium after his final dance with eventual winner Karen Carney, Carlos tearfully opened up about being “self-centered” and “not a team player”.

“She [Karen] changed my life. She’s the best thing I’ve ever had in 2025. I came to Strictly after competitive live, I was self-centred, I was ‘me me me’,” he said.

“I’ve been lost for years… no wonder I didn’t get a partner last year because I was not grateful,” he then confessed.

“[Karen] taught me how to be a kind humble person, and for the first time, I learnt how to be a team player. I never used to be a team player, which I am so sad about.”

Carlos’ fellow pros – and show host Claudia – were in tears over his admission. However, Nancy was seen looking “unbothered”.

“Could Nancy even attempt to hide her dislike for Carlos?” one fan asked. “Nancy so not bothered by Carlos’ tears,” another wrote.

Carlos and Nancy’s ‘fall-out’

Now, a source has claimed that there is “no way of coming back” for the pair after Nancy’s reaction to Carlos’ tears.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “It was painfully obvious that Nancy was the only person not completely elated about Carlos’s win. Everybody was hoping the pair had put their issues behind them, but the feud is more potent than ever. It’s a real shame she couldn’t even feign happiness.

“The fear is that there will be no coming back from that reaction and the divide between them will just continue to grow.”

Nancy and Carlos go back a long way, having been childhood friends in their home country of China.

However, last year, the pair unfollowed each other on social media and reportedly didn’t speak. Nancy was paired with Shayne Ward on the show, whilst Carlos didn’t have a partner.

At the time, Carlos played down feud rumours. “We’re fine. We’ve been friends since childhood, and friends argue, we’re too close and are like brother and sister to completely fall out,” he said.

A year later, things switched, with Carlos getting a partner and Nancy being without one.

Carlos won the show with Karen Carney (Credit: BBC)

Divide between Strictly stars Carlos Gu and Nancy Xu will ‘continue to grow’

According to the source, after Carlos’ tearful admission in the final about not having a partner in 2024 and being “self-centred”, it was reportedly felt as though his words were a “dig” at her.

Speaking to the outlet, the source claimed. “Nancy fully believes she deserved a partner, and so does everyone else, so they thought it was unfair that Carlos said that when everyone knows it’s just up to the producers and the celebs that series if you end up with someone. Some of the pros felt like it was a bit of a dig towards her, whereas the more optimistic ones amongst them are convinced it was, in fact an olive branch.”

ED! has contacted Carlos and Nancy’s representatives for comment.

