Strictly fans want to see Jodie Ounsley appear on the main show following her appearance on the Christmas special last night (December 25).

Jodie, who many know as Fury on Gladiators, signed up for this year’s Christmas one-off episode. Paired with pro dancer Neil Jones, the couple performed a street commercial to Red Christmas by Kylie Cantrall.

Judge Motsi Mabuse was especially impressed with Jodie’s performance, giving her a perfect score of 10. Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke, on the other hand, awarded her a 9. They placed fourth on the leaderboard.

Jodie and Neil placed fourth on the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers praise Jodie Ounsley

On the night, former I’m A Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt and Vito Coppola won the Glitterball Trophy. However, it appears Jodie won over a legion of fans who want to see more from her…

“I really wanna see Jodie on the main series, love her,” one user wrote on X.

“WE NEED JODIE AS A MAIN SHOW CELEB NEXT YEAR AND WIN IT ALL,” another person shared.

“Jodie is so lovely. I would like to see her on the main show. I think she would do really well,” a third remarked.

“We need Jodie Ounsley on the main show. A real bright light and true inspiration, especially to those in the deaf community. Tasha was brilliant in 2023 and she also had a cochlear implant, so it would be great to have Jodie on the main show,” a fourth said.

“Okay Jodie is the next gladiator for the main show, please and THANKS,” a fifth viewer expressed.

“I would like to see Jodie on the main show!” another echoed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodie Ounsley (@jodieounsley)

‘It was emotional in so many ways’

Earlier this month, Jodie shared the devastating news that her dad had died.

There was speculation that she would pull out of Strictly. However, after spending time in rehearsals, she was “encouraged” by her mum to stay.

After the Christmas special aired, Jodie took to Instagram to share an emotional statement.

“Channelling Dad’s strength and with some encouragement from Mum, I found the courage to step onto the dance floor,” she wrote.

“I can’t thank the strictly gang enough for filling my days with smiles and support throughout this experience…one I will remember for a very long time.”

“It was emotional in so many ways, but a special mention has to go to Neil for being my rock and for always knowing how to make me laugh when I needed it most. So grateful & lots of love to everyone,” Jodie continued.

Melanie Blatt, Brian McFadden, Babatunde Aléshé and Nicholas Bailey also participated in the Christmas special alongside Jodie and Scarlett.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2025: How deaf contestant Jodie Ounsley lost her hearing

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts.