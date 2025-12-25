Scarlett Moffatt and Vito Coppola win the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2025

Scarlett Moffatt and Vito Coppola have been crowned this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special winners.

The former Gogglebox star and Vito were up against five other celebs in the festive episode this evening.

But they pulled out all the stops with their routine and scored a perfect 40.

Lifting the Christmas Glitterball Trophy alongside Vito, Scarlett described their win as “the greatest gift”.

The Strictly Christmas Special also marked the end of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s epic chapter on the show.

Claudia had a Love Actually-style treat from music man Dave Arch, while Tess and Aljaž Škorjanec went for a spin around the ballroom.

The much-loved presenters bowed out by telling viewers – as always – to “keeeep dancing!” Sob!

Strictly Christmas Special: Celebrities, partners and dances

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special opened with a festive group routine to Kelly Clarkson’s Grown Up Christmas List. This really got everyone in the mood!

Comedian Babatunde Aléshé was one of the six celebs trying their luck in the Christmas Strictly ballroom. He was partnered with Nancy Xu.

Bantunde and Nancy danced a Charleston to Santa Claus is Coming to Town by Bing Crosby.

Melanie Blatt from All Saints took part with Kai Widdrington. They danced an American Smooth to Santa Baby by the Pussycat Dolls.

Former Westlife star Brian McFadden was next up with pro partner Michelle Tsiakkas. Together they performed a Jive to Run Run Rudolph by Kelly Clarkson.

Gladiator Jodie Ounsley was also in the ballroom. Fury – as she is known – danced a Street Commercial with Neil Jones. Their song was Red Christmas by Kylie Cantrall (from Descendents: The Rise of Red).

Former EastEnders actor Nicholas Bailey was partnered with Luba Mushtuk. They danced a Viennese Waltz to It’s The Most Wonderful Time of The Year by Andy Williams.

Finally, former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt danced with Vito Coppola. They performed a Cha Cha to DJ Play A Christmas Song by Cher.

Scarlett and Vito win the Strictly Christmas Special

The Christmas special of Strictly does not have a live public vote, as it is pre-recorded. As a result, the judges’ scores determine who wins the BBC show.

Babatunde and Nancy scored an 8 from Craig Revel Horwood and a 9 from Motsi Mabuse. Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke also awarded them 9s. This gave a total of 35.

Mel and Kai did one better, with a total of 36. They got a an 8 from Craig, 9s from Motsi and Anton and a 10 from Shirley.

Brian and Michelle’s festive routine gained an impressive 39, with a 9 from Craig and three 10s from the remaining judges.

Jodie – aka Fury – and Neil got one 10 from Motsi and all 9s from the others. Their total was 37. Nicholas and Luba, meanwhile, finished one mark shy of a 40. They got a 9 from Craig and three 10s.

Finally, Scarlett and Vito went all the way and received an impressive four 10s from the judges. This sprung them to the top of the Strictly leaderboard with a perfect 40, making them the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2025 winners!

Scarlett on her ‘amazing’ Strictly win

Scarlett and Vito were all smiles as they lifted this year’s Christmas Glitterball Trophy while their fellow contestants gathered around.

Speaking to Tess, Scarlett gushed: “This is amazing! I feel like I should have prepared a speech!

“This is honestly the greatest gift that could have ever happened at Christmas. We’ve all just had the best time!”

There had been huge controversy over Scarlett’s signing to the show, as she was a competitive ballroom and Latin dancer in her childhood.

Earlier this week, Scarlett said she would love to compete in a main Strictly Come Dancing series but knows her dancing past would prevent this from happening.

“I know I’ll probably never get to dance on the main Strictly series because of my past dance experience when I was a little girl so getting to be part of the Christmas special means everything to me,” she said.

“Dancing on the Strictly Christmas Special, on Christmas Day, feels like a true bucket-list moment – one of those wishes you make quietly and never really expect to come true.”

We would love to confirm that the new series of Strictly Come Dancing will air in September 2026. But it is very much up in the air at the moment.

Tess and Claudia’s replacements are yet to be announced and there are calls for the scandal-hit show to take a fallow year and return in 2027.

So do we keep dancing or not? The jury’s out on that one for now…

