Scarlett Moffatt emotional as she reveals why she’ll ‘never get to dance on the main Strictly series’ ahead of Christmas special

An emotional Scarlett Moffatt has revealed why she thinks she won’t ever be asked to take part in the main Strictly series ahead of this week’s Christmas special.

The TV personality signed herself up for this year’s one-off episode on Christmas Day (December 25). The reality star was paired with fan-favourite Vito Coppola. During the pre-recorded show, they performed a cha cha to DJ Play A Christmas Song by Cher.

While viewers have to wait a couple more days to see how Scarlett did, she took to social media to issue a heartfelt tribute ahead of her upcoming appearance.

While taking to social media, Scarlett said the Strictly Christmas special was a ‘bucket-list moment’ (Credit: BBC)

Scarlett Moffatt admits she’ll ‘never get to dance on the main Strictly series’

In a video uploaded yesterday (December 22), Scarlett shared a montage of clips of her dancing throughout the years. In her heartfelt caption, she admitted her experience is why she thinks she won’t be asked to join the main show.

“I know I’ll probably never get to dance on the main Strictly series because of my past dance experience when I was a little girl so getting to be part of the Christmas special means everything to me,” Scarlett said.

“School wasn’t always easy for me, but dance was my safe place. It’s where I found my people, where I felt happiest, and where I could just be me.”

Meanwhile, she continued: “Dancing on the Strictly Christmas Special, on Christmas Day, feels like a true bucket-list moment — one of those wishes you make quietly and never really expect to come true.”

“I am so grateful to share this moment with my family, my friends, Vito and everyone watching at home & this will forever be one of the greatest days of my entire life.”

‘You were made for this’

Many fans and the Strictly cast rushed to the comments section to share their support for Scarlett.

“You’re a star and most importantly you’re a wonderful human. You would be an absolute dream on the main series,” Karen Hauer wrote.

“Let me tell you how amazing you are!!!” Vito added.

“You are amazing,” Johannes Radebe shared.

“You’re amazing Scarlett,” Michelle Tsiak declared.

“You were made for this,” one user expressed, while another echoed: “I can’t wait to watch you shine. So excited for you.”

