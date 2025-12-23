Former Strictly pro Brendan Cole has thrown shade at judge Anton Du Beke following this year’s final.

Brendan, who joined the hit BBC show in 2004, remained on Strictly until 2017. During his first series, the 49-year-old won the Glitterball Trophy alongside Natasha Kaplinsky and later reached the final with Lisa Snowdon.

Anton, who started on the show as a fellow pro dancer, joined as a judge in 2021, replacing Bruno Tonioli.

Strictly star Brendan Cole says Anton Du Beke comments are not ‘helpful’

While speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, on behalf of Sky Vegas, Brendan insisted this year’s judges have been “underwhelming in the second half of the series”.

However, he gave praise to Shirley Ballas, adding: “Shirley has been the standout – she’s generally been pretty good in my opinion.”

On the other hand, Brendan has not been impressed with Anton.

“I honestly can’t see what Anton has brought in terms of real critique. He hasn’t critiqued much at all; he’s just repeated the same comments week after week, which isn’t helpful,” he said.

“Motsi has been good on some occasions, Craig has at least kept some marks grounded, but overall, the panel is just too nice.”

‘It was a good result’

With Amber Davies, Karen Carney and George Clarke competing in this year’s final, former Lioness Karen and her dance partner Carlos Gu came out on top.

“I agree with the result; it was a good result,” Brendan said. “Karen is very likeable, she did a pretty good job throughout the season, and she absolutely earned her place there. The only critique I’d have of her winning is that she didn’t put a pair of heels on once. For the females, half the battle is dancing in a heel because it gives ballroom its elegance, its aesthetic, that classic Strictly feel. Dancing the whole final in flats took something away from the magic and beauty of the show visually.”

However, Brendan insisted that “heels weren’t necessary for the dances they’d chosen”, stating: “so in practical terms it didn’t matter.”

“She still danced well, still delivered, and clearly connected with the audience.”

