Actor and comedian Rob Brydon has slammed the idea of taking over from Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly in hosting Strictly.

In October, Claudia and Tess shocked viewers by announcing they would be walking away from the show following the 2025 series. During last weekend’s finale, where Karen Carney and Carlos Gu were crowned winners, fans were emotional as they presented their final live episode.

Now, with the 23rd series done and dusted, viewers are still waiting to find out who might be replacing the duo hosts. With ongoing speculation for who it might be, Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon has declared it won’t be him…

Rob Brydon turns down the idea of hosting Strictly

While making an appearance on Chris Evans’ Virgin Radio show, Rob was asked whether he fancied taking on the role. Firmly against the idea, he said: “Not in a million years. It’s your weekend gone. I like my Saturdays.”

Rob continued: “I like going to see the boys in their sporting fixtures. I like going and having a brunch somewhere, taking the dog.”

“Maybe for some, having the biggest show or busiest schedule gives peace of mind. I like all the other things. I like going to the garden centre, I like raking leaves.”

‘They have sparkly high heels that are going to be hard to fill’

After Tess and Claudia’s announcement came so suddenly, many questioned why they decided to announce their departure mid-series.

During an appearance on Richard Osman and Marina Hyde’s The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, BBC’s Chief Content Officer Kate Phillips explained why.

“That was very much Tess and Claudia’s decision. They did ring me to sort of tell me what they were thinking, but I think they were worried it was going to leak. So, which we often have,” she said.

“So they wanted to very much announce it on their own terms. But you know, they are brilliant, brilliant hosts of that show and they have sparkly high heels that are going to be hard to fill, definitely.”

In exclusive odds, The One Show host Alex Jones has been a favourite with bookies to replace the duo.

