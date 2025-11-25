Vernon Kay ‘names’ Tess Daly’s Strictly replacement in furious radio rant: ‘There you go – done!’

Vernon Kay has hit out at speculation as rumours continue to swirl around wife Tess Daly’s Strictly replacement.

Tess, who has hosted the show for 21 years, announced her departure back in October, along with co-host Claudia Winkleman.

In a joint statement, the pair said it “feels the right time” to exit, with Tess specifically wanting to spend more time with her family.

Naturally, her potential replacement has been a hot topic of conversation. But one person who’s tired of it all is Tess’ husband, Vernon Kay. Ironically, his name has been floated as a potential host…

Vernon Kay on replacement claims

This year’s Strictly has been full of departures, with La Voix being the latest to leave after an ankle injury. However, in conversation with Vernon on Radio 2, Scott Mills kicked off the Strictly debate by revealing that he was puzzled by La Voix’s extended send-off.

“Terrible news about the ankle, but who gets a send-off like that on Strictly?” he asked. “Normally, you have to dance awkwardly with your partner, and it’s not rehearsed. And the band sings I’ve Had The Time Of My Life and that’s the end of that.”

To which Vernon replied: “It’s hilarious really, since Tess and Claud announced that they will be leaving all the dentist, doctors and reception magazines are all saying: ‘It’s going to be this person, it’s going to be that person.’

“Let me just say this for the record, and I know a lot of people listen to his because we get quoted a lot of times…”

He then asked Scott: “Do you honestly think that the people at Strictly Come Dancing, mid-series, are going to have a roundtable about who is going to host it next year?”

To which the former Strictly contestant replied: “No, I don’t think that.”

“Sometimes common sense when you put your fingers to the keyboard makes a big difference,” Vernon added.

On the possibility of him replacing his wife, Vernon quipped: “I tell you who it is, it’s me and Rylan [Clark]. There you go, done, simple.”

When Scott noted that the producers are probably focused on the current series, Vernon agreed.

He said: “It’s not even finished, as if they’ve got time! They’ve got a Christmas special to organise, just behave yourselves! Wind your necks in, it does my head in.”

So who will replace Tess on Strictly?

Several stars are in the frame to replace Tess for Strictly 2026. According to the bookies, Roman Kemp has a 3/1 chance of getting the gig.

Holly Willoughby, who is reportedly planning a TV comeback after quitting This Morning, has odds of 4/1 to replace Tess.

Coming in third is current presenter Vicky Pattinson with 8/1 odds, followed by Maya Jama (9/1), Emma Willis (10/1) and Maura Higgins (10/1).

Outliers include AJ Odudu (12/1), Stacey Dooley (16/1), Joel Dommett (16/1), Josie Gibson (20/1), Dermot O’Leary (20/1).,and Alison Hammond (20/1).

As for Vernon himself, he’s in with a 25/1 chance.

