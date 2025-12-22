Strictly Come Dancing’s Nancy Xu accused of being ‘unbothered’ over Carlos Gu’s tears amid feud rumours

Nancy Xu has done nothing to quash rumours of a bitter feud with her Strictly Come Dancing co-star Carlos Gu.

The pair reportedly fell out last year and eagle-eyed fans are convinced they are yet to kiss and make up.

On Saturday night, Carlos and his celebrity partner Karen Carney were declared this year’s Strictly Come Dancing champions.

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu won Strictly Come Dancing 2025 on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

The couple beat George Clarke and Alexis Warr, and Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, to the Glitterball Trophy.

But viewers noticed several big signs that Nancy didn’t appear overly enthusiastic about Carlos’ triumph – despite them being childhood friends while growing up in China.

Strictly Come Dancing: Nancy Xu and Carlos Gu ‘feud’

On Saturday night, Carlos broke down in tears and told Strictly host Claudia Winkleman that Karen had taught him to be a “team player”.

He sobbed: “I came to Strictly after competing live. I was self-centred, I was me, me, me. It’s no wonder I didn’t get a partner last year because I’m not grateful.”

Nancy was standing behind Carlos and Karen with her arm around Johannes Radebe at the time. While the other pros showed their emotion in their faces, Nancy did not.

Taking to X, one viewer asked: “Could Nancy even attempt to hide her dislike for Carlos?” Another added: “Nancy so not bothered by Carlos’ tears.”

A third added: “If you don’t like him then stay out of camera shot and keep your feelings to yourself.”

Strictly fans noticed Nancy Xu’s emotionless face when Carlos was crying (Credit: BBC)

But that’s not all. Fans also noticed the apparent social media snubs are still ongoing.

Nancy took to Instagram following Karen and Carlos’ win, but she did not tag him in her post. Alongside a photo of this year’s Strictly champions, she wrote: “Congratulations for all the final couples! And Well‑deserved Winer @kazcarney and Carlos.”

Replying, one follow said: “Brilliant series! Shame there seems to be a bad atmosphere between you and Carlos. I guess, in my ideal world, I want you all to be BFFs.”

Another penned: “Now Nancy is not tagging Carlos in her post for Karen. They clearly had a big fallout.”

And a third wrote: “Gutted Nancy and Carlos are no longer friends. I hope the final has made them patch things up.”

TVGuide has contacted Nancy and Carlos’ reps for comment.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman pictured on set of Strictly Christmas special as they host final show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

Meanwhile, Claudia and Tess Daly’s epic run as presenters came to an end on Saturday night. Tess has hosted in the ballroom for 21 years, while Claudia has been her co-host sine 2014.

They will, however, host the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. The pre-recored show will air on Christmas Day (Thursday December 25, 2025) and it will be their last hurrah.

Last night, the BBC released a photo of Tess and Claudia on the set of their final show. The pair look seriously glam, with Tess wearing a white suit covered in sequins and Claudia in an off-white maxi dress.

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt will be taking to the floor, alongside singer Melanie Blatt. Rugby player and Gladiators star Jodie Ounsley will be joining them, as well as EastEnders actor Nicholas Bailey and comedian Babatunde Aléshé.

Westlife’s Brian McFadden completes the Christmas Day line-up.

At the end of Saturday night’s final, the BBC ran a teaser for the Christmas special – and Tess also appeared to be dancing in it.

It had previously been rumoured that Tess and Claudia would be taking to the ballroom and performing a routine.

It definitely didn’t happen in Saturday’s Final, so let’s hope they are saving it for Christmas Day!

