Strictly dancer Jowita Przystal sparked concerns that she’d quit the show last night (Saturday, December 20).

The star, 31, who joined the show in 2022, was forced to address the speculation earlier this morning (Sunday, December 31).

Ross and Jowita reunited (Credit: @jowitaprzystal / Instagram)

Strictly star Jowita Przystal sparks quit fears

Last night saw most of the celebs from this year’s series – minus Thomas Skinner – return for the final.

The eliminated stars reunited with their dance partners to perform one last time together in a big, joyous show dance just moments before Karen Carney was announced as the winner.

Jowita was reunited with Ross King during the routine. Jowita and Ross managed to make it to week three of the competition before being eliminated.

Delighted by their reunion, Jowita shared a selfie of herself and the Scottish TV star on her Instagram story for her 215k followers to see.

However, it wasn’t the reunion that got fans talking – it was her caption.

“Last dance partner on Strictly floor x,” Jowita captioned the snap.

Jowita and Ross danced together last night (Credit: BBC)

Fans concerned

The wording of Jowita’s post sparked immediate speculation that she was leaving, and that Ross would be her last dance partner on the show.

“Has Jowita hinted that she’s leaving Strictly Come Dancing? What does she mean?” one fan tweeted.

“I think she said it wrong it better not be her last,” another said.

“Jowita just shared this! Is this her last year?” a third wrote.

“I wondered also,I hope not she is my fav female pro,” another said.

However, some fans pointed out that the star may have phrased the caption wrong, which they said was due to the language barrier. Jowita’s native language is Polish.

“I think it’s probably just a language thing, English isn’t her first language so she it isn’t unreasonable to think she isn’t a perfect English speaker,” one fan said. “I think its just a language barrier thing, it would be a weird way to announce something like that lol,” another wrote.

Jowita addressed the speculation (Credit: @jowitaprzystal / Instagram)

Jowita Przystal addresses Strictly quit concerns

Taking to Instagram this morning, Jowita addressed the rumours that she was quitting the show.

The dancer uploaded a snap of herself and her fellow pros to her story.

“So grateful for being a part of the best show on TV,” she wrote.

“And just to clarify my last post, it was about my last dance with Ross, not me leaving the show.

“Hopefully far from my last dance on that dance floor.”

Fans were delighted by the news. “Jowita is one of my favourite pros. Glad Jowita posted this,” one said.

Jowita joined the show in 2021, winning it in her first series with Hamza Yassin. Since then, she has been paired with Jody Cundy, Pete Wicks, and Ross.

Her highest finish since winning with Hamza was fifth with Pete last year. She finished in 13th with Jody in 2023.

