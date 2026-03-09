Exact date BBC bosses will announce Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s Strictly replacements ‘revealed’

The date BBC bosses will announce the new Strictly Come Dancing hosts has been ‘revealed’ online following Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s departure.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to find out who will step into the iconic presenting roles. Former hosts Tess and Claudia confirmed they were leaving the hit ballroom show during the 2025 series.

The pair fronted the programme together for years. They hosted their final episode during the Christmas special.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

The BBC could be announcing the new hosting duo within the next month (Credit: BBC)

New Strictly hosts to be announced very soon, insiders predict

Now, TV insiders are suggesting that the BBC could be preparing to reveal the new presenting line-up very soon.

“A BIG month ahead!” one insider wrote on X. “I’m expecting the new #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing hosts reveal possibly as early as late March or some point in April after Easter.”

They also predicted that the professional dancer line-up would be confirmed first, with celebrity contestants announced later in the year.

“Pro line-up confirmation could come first with celeb reveals due early to mid-August,” the post added.

Another insider appeared to agree with the prediction. “Expecting the pro line-up to be revealed by end of this month, hosts by Easter I reckon.”

The BBC refused to comment when contacted by Entertainment Daily.

Who could take over from Tess and Claudia?

With the announcement still yet to be made, rumours have been swirling about who could take over the coveted roles.

Broadcasters Zoe Ball and Emma Willis are both believed to be strong contenders for the main hosting role previously held by Tess.

Meanwhile, attention has turned to who could replace Claudia in the co-host slot.

Comedians Diane Morgan and Katherine Ryan have both been floated as possible options.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly announced they were stepping down from the show in December (Credit: BBC)

Strictly axes professional dancers

The speculation comes as the BBC show is reportedly preparing for a major shake-up ahead of the 2026 series.

According to reports, several professional dancers could be leaving the programme as bosses attempt to usher in a new era.

Professional dancers Gorka Márquez, Luba Mushtuk, Michelle Tsiakkas and Nadiya Bychkova have reportedly been told they will not return for the next series. A source claimed that bosses want to introduce fresh faces after the challenges the show has faced in recent years.

“There are major changes taking place with dancers having meetings about their contracts over the next few weeks,” the insider told The Sun.

“Bosses want a fresh start and to bring in new faces after all the drama in recent years and create a new era.”

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Neil Jones and Nancy Xu may once again be left without celebrity partners for the upcoming series.

Read more: Five stars we’re backing to replace Shirley Ballas on Strictly amid fears she’s exiting show

What do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.