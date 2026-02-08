Strictly is getting closer to finding its new hosts, with Emma Willis and Zoe Ball reportedly in a “straight shoot-out” to land the coveted gig.

However, only one of the stars will get the job, with the BBC reportedly making a major decision about Claudia Winkleman’s old role…

Zoe is a front-runner for the role (Credit: BBC)

Emma Willis and Zoe Ball in race to be next Strictly host

One of Emma Willis or Zoe Ball will be the new host of Strictly, it has been reported.

However, the broadcaster has reportedly decided that the role Claudia used to play, up in the so-called Claudatorium, will go to a female stand-up comedian.

The BBC has opted to continue with having an all-female team to front the show, despite rumours that stars like Alan Carr and Bradley Walsh were being eyed up for the gig.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “It’s a straight shoot-out between Zoe, who is the front-runner, and Emma. Only one will get it, not both.”

Emma is also being tipped for the role (Credit: CoverImages.com)

New era of Strictly

The source then continued.

“The senior execs want a traditional presenter working alongside a more left-field person, a female stand-up comedian,” they said.

“It’s felt the humour Claudia brought to the show, particularly in her ‘Claudatorium’, needs to carry on.”

Zoe quit her BBC Radio 2 role in December, sparking speculation that she could land the role. The star, 55, also has a long history with the show, having presented its spin-off, It Takes Two, between 2011 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Emma has a long, successful presenting career, having fronted shows such as Big Brother, Love is Blind, and The Voice.

Who will replace Tess and Claudia? (Credit: BBC)

Fans thrilled at new Strictly host rumours

Fans have been reacting to the rumours on social media, and it seem Emma and Zoe would be good choices for the role!

“I’m in team Emma for the hosting role! I always like how she hosted The Voice and engaged so supportively with the contestants,” one fan said.

“Oh, this is perfect for me. Zoe is my choice,” another wrote.

“Two excellent candidates,” a third gushed.

“Zoe Ball is the way to go…. She’s a familiar face and brings a sense of familiarity and some of the classic feel of Strictly… Not picking her would just be rotten….,” another added.

Strictly is expected to return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

