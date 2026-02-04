Yes please! Huge TV presenter backed by Strictly pros to be new host, and we are so here for it

Strictly Come Dancing is heading for one of its biggest changes in over two decades, with the show set to welcome a brand-new host for the first time in 21 years.

The BBC favourite was rocked last October when Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman revealed they were stepping away from the presenting roles, ready to move on to something new. Since then, the rumour mill has been in overdrive as fans – and insiders – try to work out who could possibly fill their glittery shoes.

Now, it seems Strictly’s own stars may already have a favourite in mind – and it’s a name that’s starting to make a lot of sense.

Emma has the support of Strictly stars (Credit: YouTube)

Could Emma Willis be the new Strictly host?

While Emma Willis hasn’t dominated the speculation so far, those closest to the show appear to be firmly backing her. And that definitely feels worth paying attention to.

Strictly professionals Carlos Gu and Amy Dowden have both been asked, in separate interviews, who they think should take on the hosting job. And both landed on exactly the same answer.

Speaking to The Mirror, Carlos said: “Emma Willis would be a great host for Strictly. And she is actually a huge fan of the show as well.”

Amy echoed his thoughts in another interview, telling the publication: “I would personally go for Emma Willis. She is a fantastic broadcaster, a huge fan of the show. And she is passionate about dance, just like Tess and Claudia.”

Two pros, one clear choice. And honestly, we can see why. Emma has long been a steady, warm presence on screen, and her love for the show could make her a natural fit on the ballroom floor.

Emma hasn’t spoken publicly about being in the running for the hosting role, but she has previously admitted she would jump at the chance to take part in Strictly herself.

Speaking to The Sun in the past, she said: “If I had time, I would do it in a heartbeat. I absolutely love it.” Which raises the big question – does Emma have the time, and could that love for the show extend to hosting it? For now, it’s a waiting game.

Tess and Claudia will no longer host the show (Credit: BBC)

Who else is in the running?

Of course, Emma isn’t the only name being linked to the Strictly role, and there’s no shortage of competition.

Some reports have suggested Holly Willoughby could be set for a high-profile TV return alongside Strictly favourite Anton Du Beke.

Elsewhere, rumours have pointed to The One Show’s Alex Jones, as well as The Chase star Bradley Walsh. Alhough Bradley has already denied the claims.

There are also a couple of names fans can firmly rule out. Best friends Alan Carr and Amanda Holden have both confirmed they wouldn’t want the job.

Strictly may still be months away from returning to screens. But, with such a major change on the horizon, it wouldn’t be surprising if the BBC reveals the new host sooner rather than later. After all, viewers are going to need a little time to get used to life after Tess and Claudia.

Read more: Alan Carr has clarified exactly why he will not be the new host of Strictly, and actually it makes sense