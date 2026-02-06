Johannes Radebe finally reveals his Strictly Come Dancing future amid feverish speculation he’s quitting

Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe uses his appearance on The Graham Norton Show tonight to reveal his future in the TV ballroom.

While the sofa is packed with Hollywood stars and musical talent, it is Johannes who delivers one of the evening’s most talked about moments as he addresses whether he will be returning to Strictly this year.

Alongside chat about his West End success and upcoming projects, the professional dancer gives his verdict on the BBC show.

Wuthering Heights stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are on The Graham Norton Show tonight (Credit: BBC)

The Graham Norton Show: Who’s on tonight

Graham Norton also welcomes Hollywood actress Margot Robbie onto the red sofa this evening.

The Barbie star is joined by Jacob Elordi, her co star in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

Margot reveals she was not always set to play Cathy, explaining: “I wasn’t always going to be in it. I was thrilled to be the producer but at some point, we were talking about Cathy, and I decided to throw my hat into the ring.”

She adds: “I’ve always wanted to be one of Emerald’s actors and fortunately, she felt the same way. It worked out wonderfully.”

Jacob admits he accepted the role of Heathcliff via text message, saying his reply was simply, “Yeah”.

Amanda Seyfried is also on the sofa, discussing her historical drama The Testament of Ann Lee.

Her role required a Manchester accent, something she admits did not come easily. “Boy, it was tough!” she tells Graham.

Margot, who rose to fame in Neighbours, shares her own accent struggles, recalling being told she was “awful to listen to” early in her career.

Graham also quizzes Amanda about a possible Mamma Mia 3, with the actress joking she would be furious if she was not asked back.

Johannes Radebe speaks about his future on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Johannes reveals his Strictly future

Johannes Radebe joins Graham to talk about his current West End role in Kinky Boots.

However, attention quickly turns to whether he plans to return to Strictly Come Dancing later this year.

“I will do that show for as long as they will have me. It’s a magical sparkling world. I love it!” Johannes says, to clear relief from fans. Phew!

Speaking about Kinky Boots, he explains the role has long been a dream.

“I feel like it was meant to be. I secretly told people for a long time that I would love to do it,” he says.

Johannes reveals he initially turned the role down before deciding to go for it, preparing with singing and acting coaches two years before auditioning.

He is also asked about the planned film based on his book, JoJo: Finally Home.

“It is in development stage, and I just read my first script which is lovely, but it takes such a long time,” he explains.

Johannes adds that he hopes not to play himself, though he may make a cameo appearance.

Graham is also joined by Amanda Seyfried and Jacob Alon (Credit: BBC)

Who else is on? What time does it start?

The show’s musical guest tonight is Jacob Alon, who performs his track Don’t Fall Asleep live in the studio.

As ever, viewers can expect laughs, audience participation and a spin on Graham’s famous red chair.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tonight, Friday February 6, 2026.

It begins at 10.40pm and runs until 11.30pm.

