Waltzing off? Here’s 5 stars we’re backing to replace Shirley Ballas on Strictly amid exit fears

Could the queen of the ballroom be preparing to sashay away? Reports suggest Shirley Ballas might be cha-cha-cha-ing off from Strictly Come Dancing.

Shirley has been head judge on the glitzy BBC One show since 2017, becoming a familiar and much-loved face on the panel.

But with rumours swirling that she could be heading Stateside, the big question is: who could step into those sparkly shoes? Here’s the most fab-u-lous contenders…

Shirley Ballas sparks Strictly exit fears

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that Shirley is set to join a brand-new spin-off of Dancing With The Stars in the US. She is reportedly set to sit on the judging panel alongside her son, Mark Ballas, who was a professional on the American show for 20 years.

Shirley then added fuel to the fire in an interview with The Mirror, opening up about motherhood and her career. Reflecting candidly, she said: “I want to be a much better grandmother than I was a mother, as I was pursuing my career.”

She also admitted: “I have told him I don’t think I was there for him. I used to have his teddy in my suitcase. It was very difficult for me.”

ED! has reached out to Shirley’s representatives for comment, and while her future on Strictly hasn’t been confirmed, the speculation has certainly sparked debate. And if that head judge chair does become vacant, we’ve rounded up a few names who could keep the paddles flying…

Louis Spence to replace Shirley Ballas on Strictly?

Camp, theatrical and never short of a one-liner, Louis Spence would bring serious sparkle to the panel.

A professional dancer for more than 30 years, he shot to fame on Pineapple Dance Studios in 2010. With West End experience under his belt, he knows his stuff — and let’s be honest, his comments alone would have viewers reaching for the meme button.

Former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips

Why not bring back a familiar face? Arlene Phillips served as a Strictly judge from 2004 to 2008 alongside Len Goodman, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli.

She was replaced before the seventh series began, but she has never completely ruled out a return. Speaking in 2024, Arlene teased: “Maybe a little chat…” A comeback would certainly get tongues wagging.

Neil Jones

If Anton Du Beke made the move from pro to judge, why not Neil Jones?

Neil has been a familiar face among the professionals, but let’s be honest he’s been underused on the show recently…

For the 2025 series he didn’t land a partner. He even poked fun at being benched in a cheeky Instagram video. A seat at the judging table could be just the twist he needs.

Cheryl

Geordie powerhouse Cheryl has the performance credentials — and the judging experience — to pull it off.

After finding fame with Girls Aloud, she carved out a successful solo career and spent multiple stints on The X Factor: from 2008 to 2010, and again from 2014 to 2015.

She also judged The Greatest Dancer from 2019 to 2020. (It’s giving the Temu version of Strictly…)

Strictly pro Oti Mabuse

Two-time Glitterball winner Oti Mabuse is another strong contender to replace Shirley Ballas on Strictly. She lifted the trophy with Kelvin Fletcher in 2019 and Bill Bailey in 2020 before leaving Strictly in 2021.

Since then, she’s become a panellist on Loose Women and appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

Last year she also joined the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars as head judge. A return to the British panel wouldn’t feel like such a stretch.

