‘Beginning of the end?’ Shirley Ballas sparks fears she has quit Strictly as she joins rival dance show

Shirley Ballas has sparked fears she is leaving Strictly Come Dancing as she reportedly signs up to judge Dancing With The Stars spin-off show, searching for a new professional dancer.

It’s been a tough few months for Strictly, as the show lost hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who decided to step away after 21 years.

But since then, it has been plagued with rumours that Strictly may be coming to an end. Fans can’t imagine anyone else hosting, and because of the countless scandals that have occurred over the years. Now, those fears have been heightened, as Strictly judge Shirley Ballas has reportedly joined a rival show…

Shirley is reportedly joining a different show (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Shirley Ballas ‘joins’ Dancing With The Stars spin-off show

It’s been reported that the 65-year-old judge is heading over to the US to be a judge on the brand-new Dancing With The Stars spin-off show.

According to The Sun, Shirley will be on the judging panel, alongside her dancer son, Mark Ballas, who appeared as a pro on Dancing With The Stars for 20 years.

The new show is believed to be hosted by DWTS 2025 winner, Robert Irwin. And it’s centred around them finding a new professional dancer for the US show.

The outlet also reported that ABC is “expected” to announce the spin-off show soon, with additional details on who will be taking part.

While it’s unclear when the show will film, if it coincides with Strictly, which films September to December, then Shirley Ballas may have a choice to make.

Fans were instantly concerned about the news, taking to Reddit to share their fears.

One shared the news, with the caption: “Very interesting. Makes me wonder if she is considering leaving Strictly for Dancing With The Stars.”

Another added: “With Tess and Claudia leaving and now Shirley potentially heading somewhere else, I’m afraid this may be the start of the end. Hope she isn’t leaving!”

However, some fans believed that she wouldn’t have to quit the whole show.

One penned: “She might do what Bruno did and leave for a week or two, with a guest judge filling in for her.”

Another added: “I assume she travels over there for her son anyway, so she could do both?”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Shirley’s reps for comment.

There will be new hosts this year (Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron)

Who is hosting the next series of Strictly?

As of today (February 13) no new host for Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed.

However, for months a lot of big names have been rumoured to take part. And a lot have recently ruled themselves out.

A few weeks ago, some Strictly pros called for Emma Willis to be the new host. And not long after that, reports surfaced that it has been narrowed down to be between her and Zoe Ball.

A source claimed: “It’s a straight shoot-out between Zoe, who is the front-runner, and Emma. Only one will get it though, not both.

“The senior execs want a traditional presenter working alongside a more left-field person, a female stand-up comedian.”

So, only time will tell what the future holds for Strictly, but we hope we aren’t losing Shirley Ballas too!

