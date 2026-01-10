Shirley Ballas reveals why she could ‘never’ put her mum in a home

Shirley Ballas has opened up on what it is really like living with her mum at 65 years old, revealing that she is happy to do so for as long as she can.

Over the years, the Strictly Come Dancing judge – who has had a rollercoaster 12 months – has faced a lot of questions and criticism over her decision to still live with her 88-year-old mum, Audrey. But it seems that doesn’t bother her at all.

Audrey suffers from COPD – chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – which causes breathing difficulties. She was diagnosed back in 2022. But it seems Shirley, who appears on Saturday Kitchen Live today (January 10), is prepared to stay with her mum through it all. Years prior, Shirley also helped her mum through a cancer diagnosis.

Shirley moved in with her mum

Why does Shirley Ballas live with her mum?

Speaking with Saga Magazine recently, Shirley opened up on what it’s actually like living with her mum, and it seems it’s all positive for her.

She told the outlet: “I walk in through the door after a show, and there she is in this little old pink dressing gown. It’s got to be as old as she is. I can see from her face that she is disgraced with my marks. Even though I’m 65, I can still feel like a young girl, again.”

Shirley grew up on a Merseyside housing estate with her mum, and when she had her own son, Mark, Audrey helped raise him. But three years ago, Shirley moved back in with her mum for good.

The star explained: “It’s easier than living with a boyfriend. I could never, ever put her in a home. She was there for me from the beginning. And I shall be with her until the end – although she thinks she will outlive me.”

And while Shirley has faced some backlash over the decision, she remains adamant that it’s “not a chore” and that she is “genuinely excited” to speak to her at the end of the day.

Shirley has gushed about her mum

What has Shirley said about her mum’s condition?

The decision came after Shirley Ballas revealed her mum had been diagnosed with COPD. And in the years that followed, the dance star has opened up about the difficulties they have faced.

Back in November 2025, Shirley revealed to BBC Radio Manchester that she has to be “really vigilant” around her mum, as she struggles to catch a breath.

She told them: “I’ve got to witness her being really poorly. I’ve been opposite her when she couldn’t get a breath and was choking because the airways closed.

“I have to be really vigilant with her. But she still goes about her daily duty. She gets up, she gets ready, washing and ironing done by 11am.”

However, they have made some adjustments to the house by putting “little stools” all around for her to sit whenever she feels out of breath while doing chores.

Shirley also revealed that Audrey gets “nervous” to go shopping, afraid she will have a coughing fit and people will stare.

She explained: “So, we only go out once a week now. It will be for two or three hours. She doesn’t care to go outside. She just prefers to be home, which is kind of sad.”

