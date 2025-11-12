Shirley Ballas issues update on Strictly’s future following Tess and Claudia’s shock exit

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman shocked everyone when they announced they would exit Strictly Come Dancing at the end of this series. But judge Shirley Ballas has now given a show update.

Last month, Tess and Claudia announced their Strictly departure. Immediately after, speculation started over who will take their place.

Some Strictly fans have even wondered if the show would survive without them. However, it seems head judge Shirley Ballas is confident that the show will go on.

Tess and Claudia announced their exits last month (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Tess and Claudia’s shock Strictly exit

In a statement in October, Tess and Claudia said: “We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream. We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.

“We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show. They’re the most brilliant team and we will miss them every day.”

Since the exit announcement, there have been reports that Alex Jones and Bradley Walsh could take their place. However, the biggest name that has been reported quite a few times is former This Morning star Holly Willoughby, who could be making her TV return.

But now, in the face of huge upheaval, head judge Shirley has tried to reassure fans that the show is not going anywhere.

Shirley is positive the show will survive (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Shirley Ballas gives show update

Speaking to Best Magazine, Shirley finally addressed the shock move by Tess and Claude. And she reminded everyone that it has survived other huge exits previously.

She said: “It survived both Len Goodman and Sir Bruce Forsyth leaving, bless them both. Strictly is bigger than any of us – the celebrities, professionals, presenters and judges. It’s like Coronation Street in that no one is bigger than the show.”

Len Goodman departed Strictly after the 2016 Christmas Special after 12 years of being the head judge. Sir Bruce Forsyth co-presented the show from 2004 to 2013 alongside Tess, making a one-time comeback for the Children In Need 2015 special.

As for Tess and Claudia’s exit, Shirley admitted she “will miss them very much” but that she understands some people want to “move on”.

She added: “One day, I will be ready to move on, too. And that will be my choice. But Strictly Come Dancing is an institution. It will thrive for as long as it is bringing joy to the public – the public is who Strictly is for.”

Shirley also admitted she “has some ideas” on who will be the new presenters but refused to say any names. She did, however, emphasise that she show needs “a pair of seasoned professionals”.

Read more: Strictly in new controversy as fans claim star’s dances are ‘orchestrated’ to secure a spot in the final

What do you think of Tess and Claudia’s Strictly exit as Shirley Ballas gives an update? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!