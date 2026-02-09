Every female comedian in the running as Strictly bosses hunt for Claudia Winkleman’s replacement

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly lining up a female comedian as its next co-host, with a string of well-known names tipped to replace Claudia Winkleman in the Clauditorium.

Weekend reports suggest BBC bosses want to shake up the presenting line-up by pairing a “traditional” host with a more left-field female stand-up. It’s a move designed to preserve the humour Claudia brought to the ballroom.

The shake-up comes after Tess Daly and Claudia stepped away at the end of the last series, leaving Strictly searching for a new presenting dynamic.

A source said: “It’s felt the humour Claudia brought to the show – particularly in her Clauditorium – needs to carry on.”

With Zoe Ball and Emma Willis now believed to be the final two contenders for the main presenter role, attention has turned to who could step into Claudia’s shoes. And bookies and fans already have plenty of ideas.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly left Strictly Come Dancing last year (Credit: BBC)

Female comedian to host Strictly?

Diane Morgan is emerging as a fan favourite to take on the role. Best known for Motherland, After Life and her stand-up work, she’s also catching the attention of bookies, who currently give her odds of 9/2 to land the job.

However, former Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc is the outright favourite. Bookmakers at SportsCasting UK have Mel at 3/1 — and she already has Strictly experience after appearing in the 2021 Christmas Special.

Aisling Bea follows close behind at 4/1.

Elsewhere, Katherine Ryan is priced at 5/1, Sara Pascoe sits at 6/1, while Ellie Taylor – a contestant in 2022 – is an 8/1 shot. Also in the mix are Maisie Adam (8/1), Sue Perkins (8/1), Catherine Tate (10/1), Judi Love (10/1) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (12/1).

Mel Giedroyc is the current co-hosting favourite (Credit: Splash News)

‘A natural fit’

SportsCasting spokesperson Shane Orton explained why certain names are rising to the top.

“With reports suggesting that either Emma Willis or Zoe Ball could take on the lead presenter role, it’s no surprise the early betting points towards a co-host who can complement that style,” he told ED!.

“Both Willis and Ball bring a polished, mainstream presenting approach, which makes names such as Mel Giedroyc and Aisling Bea feel like natural fits. They combine warmth with quick-fire humour and strong live TV experience.”

But Shane added that the market also hints at a potential tonal shift.

“The support behind Diane Morgan and Katherine Ryan suggests there’s an appetite for a bolder or more distinctive choice – one that refreshes the dynamic without losing Strictly’s family-friendly appeal.”

Diane Morgan is a fan favourite to take over (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans have their say

Viewers have been quick to weigh in online.

“Love Diane Morgan – similar to Claudia’s dark humour vibe,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

Another suggested: “Miranda Hart would be perfect. She’d bring empathy and humour without making it about herself.”

Others pitched Siobhan McSweeney, with one fan writing: “She’s brilliant on the Pottery Throwdown. Quick-witted, funny and genuinely caring. A Siobhan-a-torium would be perfect.”

“Would love Mel Giedroyc,” added another. “She feels the best fit and has loads of live TV experience.”

