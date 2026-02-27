Claudia Winkleman addresses Strictly scandals for the very first time and reveals why she really left the BBC series

Claudia Winkleman has revealed she “sobbed” after filming her final scenes on Strictly Come Dancing – while firmly shutting down claims she quit because of the show’s headline-grabbing scandals.

Claudia and co-host Tess Daly announced their departure from the BBC ballroom show midway through the 2025 series. The Christmas special was the last time the pair were seen presenting the show together.

Now, Claudia has revealed how she really felt when signing off after two decades – and why she decided to leave.

Claudia Winkleman addresses Strictly scandals and her exit

In a new interview, Claudia revealed that husband Kris Thykier and their three children – Jake, 22, Matilda, 19, and Arthur, 14 – were all in the audience for her final show.

“We did our last piece to camera, then I went to my husband and sobbed. Really, really cried. It was 20 years of my life. I know it was the right time. I will always be friendly with the team. We’re going out for dinner in a couple of weeks. It was emotional. It felt momentous. Just the end,” she said.

Claudia also explained that, while she didn’t wonder if leaving was a mistake, it “was a process” coming to terms with her time on the show being over.

‘The show deserves new’

So why did she leave? Claudia said the decision “occured to both of us about a year before”. At the time, the show was engulfed in controversy – but she insisted the scandals didn’t push her out.

Wynne Evans was involved in his ‘wandering hands’ scandal. Giovanni Pernice left after Amanda Abbington made complaints about him. And Graziano Di Prima was axed after Zara McDermott spoke of his alleged training room treatment of her.

“Absolutely not, it is a genuinely beautiful show to be part of. Almost every single person who’s taken part is happy they did. So no, it wasn’t that. The show deserves new,” she explained, before adding: “We wanted to leave when we were on an absolute high.”

Who’ll replace Claudia and Tess on Strictly?

Claudia – whose new chat show launches next month – was also asked who she thinks will take over from her and Tess.

She said that Sarah James, “who runs this sparkly, fantastic ship, will choose correctly”. Claudia added that she “can’t wait to watch it”.

And she revealed she and Tess plan to spend the launch weekend together watching the new era of Strictly as viewers at home.

After 20 years on the ballroom floor, Claudia’s exit may have been emotional – but she’s adamant it wasn’t because of the drama behind the scenes.

