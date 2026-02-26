‘This is going to flop!’ Claudia Winkleman’s new BBC chat show faces backlash before it’s even begun

Claudia Winkleman will be fronting her very own chat show soon, but as the BBC confirmed its start date and time, fans have been left quite bemused.

Last night (February 25), the BBC confirmed exactly when Claudia Winkleman’s new chat show will air. And it’s way sooner than anyone expected.

Two months after she ended her 11 year stint on Strictly Come Dancing, Claudia will be fronting her very own show. And while fans were initially thrilled, it seems the latest news has left them quite deflated.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Claudia will be hosting her own show (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Details on Claudia Winkleman’s new show revealed

The new series is coming from the same production team behind The Graham Norton Show, so expectations were already high.

Each episode will see the Traitors host chatting to all the major stars from film, music and TV with a live audience there for the whole thing.

Now, it has been confirmed that she will step into the Friday night slot that Graham Norton Show currently airs on. And it will all kick-off on Friday March 13, 2026.

As it’s taking over from the Graham Norton Show, that means it is expected to air around 10.40pm for 50 minutes. And for some fans, this isn’t okay.

Fans aren’t happy with the time (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells)

Fans already annoyed over the show

After the news was announced, fans flocked to social media to share their thoughts. And it appears many of them were fearful that the show could actually flop.

However, it’s important to note that The Graham Norton Show has been consistently successful for years. So, just because it’s on late at night doesn’t mean people won’t be watching – especially if the line-up is good!

One fan wrote: “10.40pm is a mental time to launch a new show.”

Another added: “This will flop, it’s way too late.”

“10.40pm?! So late! It’s very off putting,” a third commented, while another added: “We’re in bed by then!”

An annoyed fan wrote: “It’s on way too late. I’ll be in bed long before then.”

Another agreed, adding: “Too late. I’ll be watching on the Saturday.”

However, some fans were still excited for the new show, and thought Claudia would actually be very good at it.

One penned: “I actually can’t wait for this!”

Another wrote: “Brill. I can’t wait. This has been a long time coming!”

While there may be some concerns, we’re so excited to see Claudia front her brand-new show after her Strictly exit!

Read more: Claudia Winkleman joins Crufts presenting team and admits: ‘There’s nowhere else on earth I’d rather be’

What do you think about Claudia Winkleman getting her own new show? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!